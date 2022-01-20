2nd Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Shoebox Float Contest announced
SARANAC LAKE — The Village Mercantile formerly the Community Store of Saranac Lake has announced the 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Shoebox Float Contest is on.
Last year, Winter Carnival activities were more limiting, with no traditional parade down Main Street. To add on to the activities last year, The Village Mercantile sponsored the Shoebox Float Contest.
It was so popular that The Village Mercantile will continue the tradition. It will be an added activity to participate in alongside the official Saranac Lake Winter Carnival events.
“We are pleased that the community reacted so well to our contest last year," Terry Reed, store manager, said.
"So many asked for us to bring it back that we couldn’t refuse. We hope that it serves as a nice complement to all of the official Saranac Lake Winter Carnival events and look forward to having the live parade back this year.”
From February 4 through February 12, The Village Mercantile will be accepting Winter Carnival Shoebox Floats that will be displayed in the store window through Winter Carnival.
Prizes will be awarded to three winners (Village Mercantile gift certificates and store prize) on Feb. 13.
Entry forms are available at The Village Mercantile at 97 Main Street in Saranac Lake.
For more information on the Shoebox Float Contest stop by the Village Mercantile at 97 Main Street, Saranac Lake or call 518-354-8173.
For the whole list of 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival events go to: www.sarnaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule
