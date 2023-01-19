NorthWind Fine Arts National Juried Show accepting submissions
SARANAC LAKE — NorthWind Fine Arts is pleased to announce this year’s juried show, welcoming submissions from living artists of original creative works from all genres and mediums.
Selected works will be featured on the gallery’s website and shared on gallery social media. First, second and third place winners will receive generous cash prizes.
Open to all visual art/media.
You may enter your images through OnlineJuriedShows.com at tinyurl.com/4x36b2jm. Help photographing your work and properly sizing your images can be found here. For best results, make sure your image is 72 dpi and 1920 pixels on the longest side. Images should be in JPEG format or sRGB color space.
A non-refundable entry fee of $35 for up to two pieces of art, $5 each for up to 3 additional pieces.
All entries must be received by OnlineJuriedShows.com by February 16, 2023.
Juror will select first, second and third place winners who will be awarded cash prizes.
Artist contact information will be listed on our website for all accepted pieces. Interested persons looking to purchase your work will contact the artists directly. NorthWind Fine Arts waives any responsibility for sales generated in this manner, and will not collect and submit sales tax. NorthWind Fine Arts generously declines to collect any commission on online sales handled by the artist. 100% of sales goes to the artist.
A list of works selected for participation in this year’s show will be posted at northwindfineartsgallery.com by February 28, 2023. Images of selected pieces will be on display on this website March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, with winning pieces showcased.
Adirondack Artists Guild accepting submissions for juried show
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild continues to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary by hosting its annual juried competition, which is open to all living artists over the age of eighteen.
All media are accepted, with the submission deadline on February 26. Entries will be accepted through OnlineJuriedShows.com. The actual exhibit will be both on the guild’s website and in the gallery. Complete information and submission details appear on the OnlineJuriedShows.com website.
The exhibit will open with a reception and announcement of awards on Friday, March 24, and will close on April 19.
