LP Institute seeks submissions to Annual Student contests
LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Institute is now inviting all students attending school or residing in the Adirondack Park to participate in its upcoming annual photography and poetry contests.
"24 Hours: A Photographic Interpretation of Life in the Adirondacks" is open to all high-school students.
Submissions may be color or black-and-white and must be shot within the Adirondack region. There are no restrictions on subject matter.
Each photo must be accompanied by a brief essay, between 50 and 150 words, describing the photographer’s vision and interpretation. The deadline for submissions is January 31, 2022.
This year’s photography contest will be judged by Emily Vallee, an artist and educator based in Saratoga Springs.
Inspired by her upbringing in northern Vermont, her work explores and challenges the connections between humankind and the natural world.
Vallee's work has been exhibited at the Arts Center Gallery in Saratoga Springs, the Atlantic Wharf Gallery in Boston, Massachusetts, the Vermont Center for Photography in Brattleboro, and the Conservation Center in Champ-Pittet, Switzerland.
Her handmade photo books have been exhibited at the Boston Art Book Fair, the Yale Odds&Ends Art Book Fair, and the Philadelphia Art Book Fair.
Cash prizes of $200, $100, and $50 will be awarded to first, second, and third-place submissions.
Photos will also be selected for Honorable Mention, Juror’s Choice, and LPI Board Choice.
All photography submissions and their accompanying essays will be published in a booklet, and all submissions will be matted, framed, and exhibited at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
The Great Adirondack Young People’s Poetry Contest is open to all students in grades 1-12.
All entries must be original and must be titled. Poems can be any length and in any verse form, with no restrictions on theme. Entries are limited to two poems per person, and must be e-mailed or postmarked to the Lake Placid Institute by March 1, 2022.
Selected poems from each grade will be published in an attractive booklet entitled “Words from the Woods.”
This year’s contest will be judged by the Poetry Group of Saranac Lake.
The Lake Placid Institute hopes to hold an award ceremony in April, at which the young poets will read their work.
For submission guidelines and additional information about the contests, please visit the Institute’s website at lakeplacidinstitute.org.
