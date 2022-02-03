SL Plein Air Festival names new director
SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake ArtWorks has appointed Jane Davis as coordinator for this summer’s 14th Annual Plein Air Festival.
Saranac Lake ArtWorks, established in 2008 and incorporated as a not-for-profit in 2020, has a mission of using the arts to promote Saranac Lake and the surrounding communities.
The Plein Air Festival is scheduled for Aug. 15 to 20.
It will bring artists from around the country as well as collectors of art.
GROWING POPULARITY
Visitors will have the opportunity to see the Adirondacks through the eyes of these talented painters. The completed artworks will be presented for sale on Friday evening during the Special Preview Party, and free and open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Town Hall.
“Our Plein Air Festival continues to grow more popular each year,” Stephen Horne, vice-president, said.
“The program’s success has rested on the shoulders of Sandra Hildreth and the dedicated Artworks volunteers. This new position will enable the festival to continue to grow, broaden its awareness, and contribute even more to our community.”
DAVIS HISTORY
Davis has more than 25 years of hotel hospitality and event planning.
She was the sales and marketing director at the prestigious Willard InterContinental, holding positions there for over 20 years. Now owner of her own company and living in Leesburg, Va., she has developed close ties to the Adirondacks.
A spontaneous overnight stop on her way to Canada in 1994 resulted in her returning on an annual vacation in Saranac Lake for the next 5 years until finally she could purchase a camp nearby.
Davis attends the Plein Air Festival each year and enjoys her time hiking and kayaking.
She will be working closely with the ArtWorks committee by coordinating logistics for the festival, much of which can be done remotely. However, she will be in the Adirondacks during the summer.
To volunteer or for more details on the event visit SaranacLakeArtWorks.org
Adirondack Artists Guild calls for juried contest submissions
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild has announced its 24th Annual Juried Competition, to be held from March 18 through April 20.
The submission deadline is March 4. Artists may enter up to three works at www.OnlineJuriedShows.com. More information about the exhibit is posted on the guild’s website, www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
Submissions should be made online. Accepted entries will be exhibited at the Adirondack Artist Guild gallery as well as on line. Artists will be notified of their acceptance status on March 11, and works juried into the show should be hand delivered to the gallery on March 12-16.
The competition is open to all living artists, 18 years of age and older.
All media are acceptable. Work must be original and must have been completed within the last three years. More detailed information, the prospectus and entry instructions can be found on the Online Juried Shows website.
This year’s juror is Ken Wiley. Watercolors and acrylics are his mediums. He earned his MA and MFA degrees in painting and drawing from the University of Iowa.
The Adirondack Artists Guild is a cooperative retail art gallery representing a diverse group of artists residing and working in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park. The gallery is located at 52 Main St, Saranac Lake, 518 891-2615.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Guild is on Facebook, Instagram, and on the web at www.adirondackartistsguild.com.
