League of Women Voters hosting book club
The League of Women Voters of the North Country invites interested readers to join a six-week reading and discussion group on Place and Story made possible through a grant from Humanities New York.
The three titles chosen by the League from the list developed by award-winning author and environmentalist Rick Bass will stimulate discussion about perspectives that capture the complicated relationship Americans have with the land and the living things around them. The following books will be loaned to participants: An Unreasonable Woman which chronicles Diane Wilson’s battle against massive pollution along the Gulf Coast that she calls home; Winter In the Blood by James Welch is a novel about a young Native American man living in Montana; and Angle of Repose, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Wallace Stegner about a retired historian reflecting on his grandparents’ lives.
The group will meet in person for six Thursday afternoons 4 to 5:30 p.m., beginning March 30 and ending May 4 at the Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh. Participants can sign up by emailing Susan Kelley at skelleysnow8@live.com. The discussion group is free and open to the public, however, seating is limited so reserve a spot early.
Adirondack Center for Writing hosts event to help students with their writing
SARANAC LAKE —The Adirondack Center for Writing is hosting a Teen Night on March 3, from 3 to 7 p.m., in order to help teenagers draft, revise, and send their writings to Wild Words: Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology.
As the March 10 deadline to submit writing to the anthology is approaching, ACW wants to support teenagers who aren’t sure what to write, what to send, or how to send it. ACW will have editors present to help teens get writing, make edits to their work, and get it submitted before the deadline. Teachers and mentors are welcome to bring groups of students to Teen Night as well. Registration is encouraged but not required (walk-ins welcome). Snacks and pizza will be served at 5 p.m.
Wild Words is a brand new, yearly print publication. It’s a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy. Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages max) for consideration in the anthology, which will be published in the spring of 2023. ACW has developed an online toolkit for teachers and organizations interested in sharing this opportunity with members of their communities, which can be found online at www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org/wildwords. Submissions are due by midnight on March 10.
A public book launch for the anthology is scheduled for April 22, 2023 at ACW in Saranac Lake (15 Broadway). Free copies will be distributed to contributors and locations throughout the North Country, with additional copies available to be mailed for a small fee to cover shipping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.