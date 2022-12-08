Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 3rd Annual ‘Light up the Town’ event
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 3rd Annual Light up the Town Event.
The chamber encourages businesses and homes to sign up for the competition. Participants have the opportunity to win prizes and must register by Dec. 10th. Voting is done by the community from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. All event information can be found at www.slareachamber.org/lightupthetown or by calling 518-891-1990.
“We hope the event continues to offer a way to enjoy the area not only to look at lights and decorations but to shop at our local businesses, eat at our restaurants, and enjoy a variety of holiday events.” said Rachel Karp, executive director of the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “We would also like to thank our sponsors Northern Power & Light for their support of the event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.