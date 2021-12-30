Call for artists for Strand Center Community Gallery Show
PLATTSBURGH -- The Strand Center for the Arts is looking for artists. After closing their Main Gallery for the month of January to focus on painting and other renovations, the Strand will celebrate by hosting a Community Gallery Exhibition.
This upcoming exhibit will open in The Strand Center Main Gallery on Friday, February 4, 2022. A free reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. that night.
“We got the idea for this type of show, where the community artists, whether they are Strand Center members or not, are invited to hang their work in our space, from the success of the Pop-Up Shows we had during the height of the pandemic," David Monette, Strand Center Gallery director, said.
"Folks were so appreciative and excited to have their work displayed, we thought, ‘Hey! Let’s show our spruced-up gallery off to as wide a range of people as possible.”
All artists, aged 17 and older, are eligible to enter on a first come-first served basis, no matter if they are Strand Center members or not. A maximum of 25 artists will be selected to exhibit their work in the gallery for the month.
Those artists desiring to have their work in the show may contact Monette at: david.monette@strandcenter.org by Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Entries are limited to a maximum of three per artist. Submissions may be in the form of any media, including (but not limited to) painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, stained glass, bead weaving, printmaking, mixed media, and woodwork.
Two-dimensional artwork must be framed and be backed with wire for hanging.
Additionally, all artwork must be labeled on the front and back. Artists can download the full guidelines, artist contract, and artwork labels at The Strand Center website at StrandCenter.org or pick them up in our offices at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
Drop off for submissions will run from Friday, January 21 to Friday, January 28, 2022. Artwork should be dropped off at the reception desk in the Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St in downtown Plattsburgh during regular gallery hours. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Community Gallery Exhibition will be on view in The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St in Plattsburgh from February 4 to February 25, 2022.
The Opening Reception will take place Friday, February 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts please call 518-563-1604 or visit StrandCenter.org.
IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER
Final Deadline to be Eligible for Inclusion in the Show:
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Drop off Dates for Submissions:
Friday, January 21 to Friday, January 28, 2022
Opening Reception:
Friday, February 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Show on View:
February 4 to February 25, 2022
Removal of Work – Pick-Up Dates:
February 26 to March 5, 2022
NYSCA awards AARCH $10K grant
KEESEVILLE – Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH) announced Wednesday a grant award totaling $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.
“Funding from NYSCA will go far in helping AARCH recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and the resulting adaptations we had to make to our programming,” Erin Tobin, AARCH executive director, said.
“Especially now, as we head into winter and a surge in the virus, this grant will give AARCH the flexibility to creatively explore new virtual programming while continuing to plan our popular summer educational workshops and tours. Thank you to Governor Hochul, the NYS Legislature, and NYSCA leadership and staff for their leadership in supporting our state’s arts and culture. Our state is lucky to have an arts council as forward-thinking and supportive as NYSCA.”
“The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.
“These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”
“NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector," Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director, said.
"2022 will continue to bring change and Adirondack Architectural Heritage will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem. On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award.”
“Council congratulates Adirondack Architectural Heritage on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region,” Katherine Nicholls, NYSCA chair, said.
“Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.”
ECAC receives $25K NYSCA grant
WESTPORT – Essex County Arts Council (ECAC) will receive a 2022 grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
"2022 will continue to bring change and ECAC will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem," Mara Manus, NYSCA executive director, said.
"On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award.”
“Council congratulates ECAC on their grant award," Katherine Nicholls, NYSCA chair, said.
Depot Theatre awarded NYSCA support
WESTPORT — The Depot Theatre in Westport, NY was awarded two grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) for fiscal year 2022 as part of the state’s support of the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
The Adirondacks’ only professional Equity theatre was awarded $10,000 from the NYSCA Recovery Fund and a NYSCA Support for Organizations grant of $49,500.
In addition to general operations, the funding will support the addition of two sustainable local arts positions that are necessary to meet the goals of the organization’s strategic plan.
"We’re grateful for NYSCA’s continued support of the Depot Theatre and our mission,” Kim Rielly, the Depot Theatre's executive director, said.
“This vital funding will increase our administrative capacity via two regional year-round positions, including an expanded operations manager role and the addition of an administrator to manage and oversee our growing Depot Theatre Academy outreach and education program.”
The Depot Theatre is a non-profit, professional theatre located in a historic, functioning 1876 train station in Westport, and it is the only theatre in the Adirondacks that operates under an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
The theatre’s upcoming main stage summer season and Academy opportunities will be announced in early 2022.
For more information about the Depot Theatre and its programs, visit www.DepotTheatre.org.
