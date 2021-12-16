NYSCA awards $59,500 to Lake Placid Sinfonietta
LAKE PLACID -- The Lake Placid Sinfonietta announced Wednesday two grant awards totaling $59,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.
Of the two grants that the Sinfonietta received, one award is $10,000 via the NYSCA Recovery Fund; the larger grant for $49,500 is from the NYSCA Support for Organizations. NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021 as part of the New York State $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022.
Governor Kathleen Hochul applauded all the recipients of the state awards: "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."
NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls concurred: “Arts and culture are crucial to our state’s health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers.” Lake Placid Sinfonietta Board Chair Linda McClarigan explained with pride that “receiving this size of award is a huge vote of confidence for the ‘orchestra of the Adirondacks’.”
Ms. McClarigan continued: “The Sinfonietta will use this funding to maintain the high level of musical quality and warm experience that audiences have come to expect for over 104 years.”
Next year’s concert season will run between July 6 and August 14, 2022. Nearly half of the Sinfonietta concerts are free and open to the public. The Lake Placid Sinfonietta’s final schedule of concerts, the exact music to be performed, confirmed local venues and names of special guest artists will be revealed mid-January 2022.
2022 CA+MP open application period
UPPER JAY -- In 2022, the Upper Jay Art Center be hosting 8 weeks of creative residencies for both solo artists and groups (up to eight) at any stage of their career, working in visual disciplines (2D, 3D, mixed & digital media), film, music (performance, songwriting, recording), movement and dance, theater, performance art, as well as multidisciplinary practices.
It is permissible to apply as a single/solo artist or as part of a group. Applications are open between Dec 15, 2021 and Jan 31, 2022. Any questions, contact: camp@upperjayartcenter.org.
