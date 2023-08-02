Adirondack Regional Theatre to hold auditions for Rocky Horror
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Regional Theatre will soon be holding auditions for its annual production of the classic Sci-Fi rock musical The Rocky Horror Show at the ART Warehouse and Rehearsal Space, 5 Latour Ave.
The auditions will be held on Aug. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Aug. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.
Callbacks will be Aug. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Audition information can be found on line at www.adktheatre.com or by emailing auditions@adktheatre.com.
Audition participants will be asked to perform a one-minute song of their choice.
During callbacks, auditioners will be given sides from the show to perform as well as a song or songs from the show and perform a dance audition.
The Rocky Horror Show, a co-promotion of Adirondack Regional Theatre and the Strand Center for the Arts, will be presented October 27 & 28 at the Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St in Plattsburgh.
Lake Placid/North Elba Arts Alliance seeks local artist for mural
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid/North Elba Arts Alliance is seeking an artist from the local region to create a mural on the front wall of the Golden Arrow Resort in Lake Placid.
This initiative is part of the Arts Alliance’s work to increase the visibility of art and culture throughout the community.
For this project, proposals for designs should reflect the Adirondacks, in the Bavarian style of the Golden Arrow. The wall is in a highly visible location at 2559 Main Street, Lake Placid.
Note that all submissions should be appropriate for all ages and must not include advertisements, political statements, or lewd content of any kind. The design should be 14’ high and 12’ wide and the doorway and window can be incorporated into the design.
The Golden Arrow retains all rights to the artwork selected. The selected artist will be awarded $4,500 including the cost of materials.
Timeline:
- Aug. 15 – mural proposals due
- Aug. 30 – artist announced
- September – mural painted
Proposals can be sent to info@lakeplacidarts.org and should include:
1. Image/sketch of the proposed artwork.
2. 3-5 examples of recent work or relevant experience.
3. Written statement including:
- Name, contact info, and brief artist statement.
- Short project description.
- Specific materials list.
Information about the opportunity, including images of the mural site, can be found online at www.lakeplacidarts.org/artist-submissions.
