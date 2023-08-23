2024 nature calendar submissions open
Nature Up North, a community-based organization based at St. Lawrence University, is seeking nature photos for the chance to win prizes and be featured in its 2024 calendar.
The group will consider all photos shared before Oct. 7 from the past year.
Note: They don’t have to be taken in the past year, but must be submitted by the deadline. Post the picture on Nature Up North as an Encounter after creating a free account.
Photos of wildlife, landscapes, flower gardens, the stars, or any other natural subject that catches your eye can be submitted — if they’re from the North Country, Nature Up North wants them.
For more info and to submit photos: www.natureupnorth.org.
