Nine essayists to be awarded prizes at ADK Center for Writing
Adirondack Center for Writing and Adirondack Voters for Change are proud and excited to present the nine winners of this past spring’s “My Dreams for My Community” Essays Contest at a celebratory event and reading at Adirondack Center for Writing on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
The first, second, third place winners, along with a number of honorable mentions will receive their cash awards from Adirondack Voters for Change and then recite their short essays aloud for the audience. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is free and open to the public
The contest was presented in two categories: Youth (Ages 13 to 18) and Young Adult (Ages 19 to 25) and was open to any person in those age groups living in the North Country. The winners of the contest are:
- Emma Anand (Warrensburg) — 1st place, Youth — $400
- Kaidence Spooner (Keeseville) — 2nd place, Youth — $200
- Evan Beech (Westport) — 3rd place, Youth — $100
- Rebecca Cook-Chevier (Brushton) — Hon. Mention, Youth — $25 Stewart’s Gift Card
- Thea Kennedy (Bolton Landing) — Honorable Mention, Youth — $25 Stewart’s Gift Card
- Delphine Mann (Troy) — Honorable Mention, Youth — $25 Stewart’s Gift Card
- Jacob Andre (Peru) — 1st place, Young Adult — $400 prize
- Lee Ames (Canton) — 2nd place, Young Adult — $200 prize
- Adalynne Perryman (Lake Placid) — Hon Mention, Young Adult — $25 Stewart’s Gift Card
Andre and Ames will not be present at the reading but will read their pieces over video for the audience. The rest of the above winners will be in attendance and read their short essays. The judges of the contest will also be in attendance at the event. The contest judges were: writer and professor Shir Filler of North Country Community College, author and reporter Tim Rowland of Adirondack Explorer, author and reporter Adam Federman, author and reporter Andy Flynn of the Lake Placid Times, teacher Joy McCabe, and author Ed Kanze.
To learn more about this event and the contest it is celebrating, contact Tyler Barton at Adirondack Center for Writing — info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org / 717-332-8137
Recipients selected for film festival scholarship
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Film is proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Lake Placid Film Festival Student Summit Scholarship.
College students and recent graduates from across the United States and Canada applied for entry to the 2023 Inaugural program.
As part of the scholarship, recipients will attend the 2023 Lake Placid Film Festival (Oct. 26 to 29) in a highly specialized program of educational panels and exclusive film screenings. Recipients will also receive complimentary room, board, and festival passes courtesy of Adirondack Film and its sponsors.
“Since its inception, Adirondack Film has been committed to furthering film education in the Adirondack and Upstate New York regions. The Student Summit Scholarship program is part of a new and expanded effort to make the Lake Placid Film Festival the film education hub of the Northeast,” says Adirondack Film Outreach & Education Coordinator, Noah Ramer.
These education outreach initiatives include a discounted festival pass for college students, and the continued celebration of student filmmakers through “Your Shorts Are Showing” programming during the Festival. Submissions for all short films, including student shorts, are being accepted on FilmFreeway through Sept. 1st.
“I am beyond grateful to have been accepted for the Student Summit,” says Summit Scholarship recipient, Kyle Broner. “Film has such a unique ability to bring people together, and having the opportunity to celebrate this connection at the Lake Placid Film Festival is nothing short of an honor and a thrill. October can’t come soon enough!”
This year’s Lake Placid Film Festival Scholarship Recipients are:
- Kyle Broner, Marist College
- Connor Censak, SUNY Oswego
- Grace Chen, American University
- Juliana Flores-Ortiz, CUNY Brooklyn College
- Paulina Jaskiewicz, SUNY Westchester Community College
- Joseph Morrison, Clarkson University
- Mac Pettit, University of British Columbia
- Zagham Shah, Binghamton University
- Dante Simonetta, Villa Maria College
For more information or questions regarding the Lake Placid Film Festival, please contact info@adirondackfilm.org.
Pendragon Theatre and BluSeed Studios announce the first five local artists for residency
programs
Pendragon and BluSeed recently announced North Country artists for their National Endowment for the Arts “Our Town” new Artist Residency program in Saranac Lake.
BluSeed Studios will host David Woodward, Jazen Reuss and Britt Sternberg. Pendragon Theatre will host Glen McClure, Karen Lewis and a third artist to be named.
David Woodward hopes to produce a ten foot tall iron sculpture in front of the Saranac Lake Free Library. This iron sculpture would be of a child reading a book with various book themes and characters flying out of the book towards the sky.
This sculpture will represent the importance of books in our society. Project is currently awaiting official approval.
This past fall, Brittany Sternberg joined a discussion with David Epstein-HaLevi of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, and Rachel Karp, the executive director of the chamber of commerce about creative ways to encourage college students to interact with the community.
From that initial conversation, an idea began to take shape about a mural that could reflect our community back to itself, while fostering a sense of inclusion, welcoming and belonging. The goal of the mural is not just to create a work of art, but also to include input from the community into the design.
The mural will be created in small sections, with open conversations from the specific populations we are trying to reflect. Thanks to BluSeed Studios and Pendragon Theatre, Brittany will launch a women empowerment piece. Discussion dates to be announced!
We Are Mountain is a ceramic bead mural project by Jazen Reuss and Brooke Armstrong that invites the Saranac Lake and North Country communities to create a mural. A Mountain, made of many layers of sediment, symbolizes the people and parts that make it what it is: strong, solid and lush.
Reuss will hold bead making workshops throughout the year to make beads with the community.
Armstrong will hold a workshop on how to assemble the mural as well as have open artist hours for the community to see the construction of the mural between June 3 to 17, 2024.
Glen McClure will use the residency to develop music to discuss social issues including disability in relation to the ADK. Glenn will create a 20-30 minute musical conversation between disability and the wilderness. One singer will voice disability and four singers (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) will play the role of the forest. Three instrumentalists (fiddle, guitar, banjo, hammer dulcimer, flute, and percussion) will provide a folk/classical music setting.
The new work will open with a person with a disability waking up, lost in the forest. The ensuing dialogue will follow his or her transformation from wanting to flee to wanting to stay.
Karen Lewis will focus on the creation of a new play, working title “The Pathless Woods.” An exhausted girl in a dirty tattered wedding dress has scrambled her way up a mountain to the overlook where her father died of a heart attack when hiking alone only a few months before.
Recent battles with her mom have given her reason to believe that his death was not the result of a cardiac episode but that he chose to end his life at this spot. Her pilgrimage to the north country is a fact-finding mission (meeting with state police, hospital personnel, etc.) To her disgust instead of solitude she finds another woman who refuses to leave.
