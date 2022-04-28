NCUGRHA to Host 'I Love My Park Day' event
AUSABLE CHASM — The North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association will host volunteers at the site of their historic museum as part of the more than 100 cleanup, improvement, and beautification events happening statewide on I Love My Park Day, Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum is being readied to open for its 11th season which will commence on Memorial Day weekend.
Volunteers from the Plattsburgh area are welcome to assist committed members and friends who will be addressing cleanup and maintenance tasks both inside the museum and outside on the museum grounds.
The event will be held rain or shine at the museum located at 1131 Mace Chasm Rd., Ausable Chasm.
Register at: www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.
For more information, contact Jim Kloiber (518) 585-3215 or jkloiber@hotmail.com
Essex Community Fund accepting applications
ESSEX — The Essex Community Fund at Adirondack Foundation invites local nonprofits, schools, churches, and municipalities to apply for grant funding.
Eligible projects must serve town of Essex residents through community services, beautification, historic preservation, culture, the arts, education, or programs for youth and senior citizens. The deadline to apply is May 30.
The Essex Community Fund (ECF) gives strong preference to capacity building grants or modest one-time capital projects. It does not award grants for ongoing operating expenses. ECF grants range from $250 to $2,000; the maximum a potential grantee can request is $5,000.
After reviewing applications, the Essex Community Fund anticipates making grant recommendations in June with funding as early as July. Applications must be submitted online through Adirondack Foundation’s Online Grants Manager at adirondackfoundation.org/online-grants-manager.
For information, contact Adirondack Foundation Funds & Program Officer Andrea Grout at andrea@adkfoundation.org or (518) 523-9904.
To learn more about Adirondack Foundation and the Essex Community Fund, visit adirondackfoundation.org.
Paid Internship Opportunity
AUSABLE CHASM -- Interested in a learning the operations of a museum?
The North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association has a paid-intern position at the North Star Underground Railroad Museum in Ausable Chasm.
Work with visitors and volunteer as a docent. Learn how to manage membership/collections. Participate in administrative activities and network to create collaborations with the museum. This position is a 10-week paid internship. For more information, contact Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund
NEW YORK CITY -- Dance/NYC invites small-budget dance making organizations and groups headquartered in New York State that are experiencing financial losses due to the spread of COVID-19 to submit proposals for financial relief support.
Made possible by the generous support of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), the purpose of this Fund is to continue Dance/NYC’s existing relief efforts and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on individual dance makers and small-budget dance making organizations and groups, particularly financial losses incurred due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the social restriction measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus.
Selected individual dance makers will receive relief support grant awards of $1,500. Dance/NYC anticipates awarding one-time grants between $2,500- $5,000 to approximately 45-60 dance making organizations and/or fiscally sponsored groups with budgets between $10,000 and $250,000, totaling $238,572.
A webinar about the application, along with slides, has been made available on our website to assist prospective applicants. The webinar also includes ASL interpretation and closed captions. Visit Dance.NYC for webinar details.
Deadline for submissions is May 18.
Cultural Assistance Program Grant Recipients
WESTPORT -- The Essex County Arts Council (ECAC) is pleased to announce the 2022 Cultural Assistance Program (CAP) Grant recipients.
Grants totaling $32,500 to support specific projects have been awarded to over 40 organizations providing cultural arts experiences for Essex County residents. The CAP Grant is funded by Essex County and private donors.
The recipients are: Adirondack Art Association: Reviving AAA and Essex, Adirondack Film Society: "See Something that Means Something" Film Series, Adirondack Park Institute: 2022 Artist in Residence, ADKAction: Keeseville Community Arts Festival, Ballard Park Foundation: 2022 Summer Concert Series, Belden Noble Library: Summer Learning at the Library, China Residencies: Documentary Film Workshops and Residency, Depot Theatre: 2022 Theatre Youth Academy, East Branch Friends of the Arts: Expanding our audience: Cole Quest/Honeysuckle Concerts, Elizabethtown Social Center: Summer Concerts on the Center Lawn, Essex County Historical Society.
Adirondack History Museum exhibits, Essex Initiatives: Music in the Streets for Essex Day, Essex Theatre Company: "Almost Maine" production, Fort Ticonderoga: "Scots Day" at the Fort, Historic Saranac Lake: Cure Porch on Wheels Program, John Brown Lives!: Blues at Timbuctoo, Keene Arts: June Concert Series; Lake Placid Center for the Arts: Arts Education and Outreach Programs, Lake Placid North Elba Historical Society: New exhibits - Northville-Placid Trail, Adk Mt Club; Lake Placid Sinfonietta: Free Community Park Concerts; Town of Minerva: Dance to the Music in the Mountains; Moriah Chamber of Commerce: Annual Labor Day Celebration; North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association: Colors of Freedom in the Adks; Pendragon Theatre: 2022 Summer Season; Penfield Homestead Museum: 77th NY Regimental Balladeers in concert on Heritage Day; Piano By Nature: 2022 Spring/Summer Concerts; Schroon Lake Arts Council: Schroon Lake Live! - concerts at Boathouse, Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce:
Twilight Dance and Music; Seagle Festival: "Fellow Travelers" new American opera; Tahawus Cultural Center: "Wild at Heart" and "A Sense of Place;" Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce: Music at the Farmers Markets; Ticonderoga Arts: "Art for Everyone" Summer Classes; Ticonderoga Festival Guild: 2022 Summer Concerts;
Ticonderoga Heritage Museum: Art Director, Children's Summer Workshops; Ticonderoga Historical Society: History, Race and Gender in the Adirondacks; Ticonderoga Montcalm St. Partnership: FallFest; Upper Jay Arts Center: Creative Arts/Multi-Disciplinary Program; We Are Instrumental, Inc: 2022 Instrument Drive/Repair Clinic; Whallonsburg Grange: Nestor Gomez Storytelling/Workshop; Wilmington Historical Society: Bicentennial Speaker Series and Walking Tour; and Town of Wilmington: Bicentennial Concert Series.
