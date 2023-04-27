Musician to hold free workshops
Musician and teaching artist Dave Ruch, along with Brant Lake NY singer Colleen Cleveland, will present a series of free and open-to-the-public workshops to introduce some “heritage” music from Colleen’s family to area musicians and interested others:
- Thursday May 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m. View, Old Forge. RSVP: tinyurl.com/4jjb9dkj
- Friday May 5, 7 to 8:30 p.m. TAUNY Center, Canton. RSVP: tinyurl.com/5e3apsav
- Saturday May 6, 10:30 a.m. to Noon, BluSeed Studios, Saranac Lake. RSVP: tinyurl.com/35by346a
- Saturday May 6, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library, Glens Falls. RSVP: tinyurl.com/2p8bbr6r
The “New Audiences for Old Songs” project aims to expand awareness for – and enjoyment of – this rare and important collection of folk songs and traditional ballads from the Adirondack region of New York State; the kind of “self-made” music sung by everyday people and passed down through the generations in earlier days.
These songs have been kept alive in one family – the Clevelands of Hudson Falls and Brant Lake NY — and the music is little-known today outside a small circle of enthusiasts. The goal of the project is to introduce this material to musicians working in more “mainstream” genres (country, bluegrass, old-time, contemporary folk, even rock and jam bands) so that they in turn can bring the music to their audiences.
Come learn about the collection and hear Colleen sing some of her favorites as learned from her grandmother. Immediately after the session, a wide selection of the Cleveland family repertoire will be posted on the project’s webpage for all to access, and participating musicians are then free to work up one or more songs in their own style to be presented in their future performances. Dave will also encourage musicians to submit audio and video recordings to be shared via the webpage and partner organizations’ social media accounts.
The workshop is open to singers and musicians of all genres, and the general public is welcome to attend as well. Registration is not required, though interested parties can RSVP at the links above.
Book and Blanket Players receive grant, announce premiere or original music
KEENE VALLEY — The Book & Blanket Players Youth Theatre is pleased and grateful to announce support from Stewart’s Holiday Match and the Pumpkin Hill Foundation for the summer program featuring a new musical by two student actors and producer/director Kathleen Recchia.
This summer, the youth theatre will present an original musical based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, Treasure Island. For months, the Players producer/director Kathleen Recchia has been meeting with two high school students (and B&B Players Cooper Halloran and Olivia Marocco) on a regular basis to create their own musical version of the Stevenson novel. The team was also fortunate to be introduced to Skidmore graduating senior Nate Lucas who is arranging the new music for the original production.
Recchia said, “It has been a learning experience for all of us. And we are very excited to premiere our version of the Stevenson classic. We have added plot twists and included female protagonists to the script. We Zoom together once a week and keep adding to the scenes and songs. By casting day on May 19 and 20 we will have our four audition songs fully completed and ready to try out.The rest of the music will be completed by the June read-thru when the students will receive their music and script to review before the summer rehearsal week together.”
The intensive youth musical theatre workshop will run from July 9 through July 16 in Keene Valley. Casting day is set for Friday, May 19 from 3:15 to 5 and Saturday, May 20 from 10 AM to noon. Ages 8 to 18 are invited to participate and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration forms are available by contacting Kathy Recchia at 518-708-3606 or e-mailing: bookinnjay@aol.com The registration fee is $100
This is the 13th year for the Players to take on the musical-in-a-week format. They began with the musical “Mirette,” followed by the first incarnation of the original musical Road to Dannemora. They have taken on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and last year produced the Broadway musical of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. They are especially pleased to be working on a project that originated with author Robert Louis Stevenson who actually spent some time in Saranac Lake and whose history is shared at the Robert Louis Stevenson Cottage in Saranac Lake.
For more information and registration information please contact Kathleen Recchia at bookinnjay@aol.com or 518-708-3606.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.