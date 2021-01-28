LAKE PLACID – “Scenes from a Book: The Mind's Eye” is a delightful romp through text as seen through an artist's lens.
The exhibition runs through Feb. 27 at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts located at 17 Algonquin Drive, Lake Placid.
“Every year at the arts center, we have two juried shows,” Anya Villeneuve, office manager/assistant program manager, said.
“We have one in the fall that's more of our open show, so there's no theme. People can enter a subject matter, any media, that kind of thing.
“This one, we usually keep it a themed show, the second juried show.”
The LPCA staff met, threw out some suggestions, and “Scenes from a Book” stuck.
“We thought the artists would be able to have a lot of fun and get creative with that theme,” Villeneuve said.
JURIED SHOW
The center received 85 entries and 59 entries were selected by jurors Nathalie Costa Thill, executive director of the Adirondack Center for Writer, and Sarah Galvin, owner of The Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid.
Works include photography, painting and fiber arts.
“We're still getting a nice mix of medium, but they are able to touch on the theme for sure,” Villeneuve said.
“We actually have a first, second, and third place. We leave it up to the jurors whether or not if they want to pick honorable mentions.”
“Only the first, second and third will win actual prizes and awards, but we do have a really high caliber of talent in the area. Sometimes the jurors do have a hard time sorting it down.”
First place was awarded to Eleanor Sweeney's “That Very Night in Max's Room a Forest Grew and Grew and Grew.”
Second place was awarded to Susan Beadle's “Lives Bound.”
Third place was awarded to Ruth Crotty's “River Valley Sunset.”
Honorable Mentions went to "Planet of the Little Prince" by Marie Cogar, "The Fairy Tale" by Valerie Patterson and "Illustrated Man" by Bosco McKinney.
FOREST PRIMEVAL
Sweeney likes to read and that's why she answered the call for submissions.
She entered two works, “Daffodils” and her show stopper.
“It just suddenly came to me that some of my stranger photographs, which are photographs of reflections in Mylar, one of those might work for portraying the forest that grew in Max's room when he sat there,” Sweeney said.
“It's a dream. So, his room becomes a forest and he sails away to where the wild things are.”
Sweeney found a photograph that she had never done anything with.
“I played with it a lot in the computer and just kind of made it more dramatic,” she said.
“Then, I transferred it onto a wooden box. At that time, the I added some paint and colored pencils to make it more vivid.”
The title of the work is a line from author Maurice Sendak's beloved classic “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Sweeney writes:
“Max, a little boy who has been misbehaving, is sent to bed without any supper. He has a dream that he's in a forest and then sails off to the place where the wild things are, becomes king, has a wild rumpus with them, smells good things to eat, sails home, and is in his own room where he finds his supper waiting for him, and 'it was still hot.'”
“It just seemed like a little bit mysterious and a little bit scary because that's how the book is,” Sweeney said.
“It seemed to capture that scene in the book. I really had a lot of fun playing with it, and I worked very hard on it. I kept going back to beef it up a little bit more. I was happy that they liked it and felt that it portrayed that book well.”
Sweeney's “Daffodils” references a William Wordsworth poem.
“It's either called 'Daffodils' or “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud,'” she said.
“We had to memorize it a long time ago in school.”
DUO SHOW
As part of her first place prize, Sweeney will have a shared show with Paul Pedersen, who took first place in the fall juried show.
“They will have a paired show in 2022,” Villeneuve said.
Usually the LPCA hosts a gallery opening, but in light of COVID-19 it didn't.
“So we just left it open our regular gallery hours which are Wednesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. for people to come in whenever they want and check it out that way,” Villeneuve said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
SEE VIDEO
WHAT: "Scenes from a Book: The Mind's Eye" video narrated by James Lemons, executive director of the Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Includes artists interviews.
LINK:www.facebook.com/lakeplacidarts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.