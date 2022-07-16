KEESEVILLE — Artistry Community Theatre presents a week-long plein air version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at the Keeseville Elks #2072 Pavilion.
“From a logistical standpoint, I was kind spearheading this musical as a director and a musical director for the first time,” Derrick A. Hopkins, said.
“I really wanted to pick something that I knew really, really well. Cinderella is one that I’ve done twice with my student groups, but I’d never done it with adults. and I thought, how interesting would it be to do this show with adults when I’ve never seen it with adults.”
Show Synopsis:
“The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike.”
The Brandy/Whitney Houston adaptation is feistier, fun, and quirky.
“Then, they have the latest Broadway one, which sometimes the rights can be difficult to get,” he said.
“So, I decided to go more with the Brandy/Whitney Huston version,” he said.
Hopkins knew the music was gorgeous, and wanted the production “lighthearted and fun and whimsical.”
“Nothing too heavy,” he said.
“I thought it would be good for audiences.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY
The cast includes: Nora Mockus, Ethan Luoma, Elizabeth Hebert, Max Longware, Gabrielle Dion, Avery Tromblee, Quinn Jones, Laura Farrell, Cody Gooley, Serena Brandt, Lee Fey, Ed Mason, Gigi Mason, Finn McColgan, Jonathan Wright, Jagan Drowlette, Levi Julian, Alexander Malsan, Lexi Davies, Annabelle Dragon, Emma Drowlette, Abigail Kaleita and Ava Leibeck.
The production team includes Megan Land (choreographer, set design, costumes), Michael Rafferty (lighting), Jonathan Cron (makeup & wigs), and Pete Land (set construction).
“This show is a rated-G event,” Hopkins said.
“It’s a family event. Anybody can go. I’ve had a lot of people asking can my 3 year old, could my 4 year old come? Absolutely. The acts are fairly short. They are about 15 minutes each, so they’re not overly long. The dialogue scenes are not long. We get right into the music and the dancing. We have very vibrant, wild costumes switch. I think it’s a real winner for parents to bring the whole family.”
COVID SAFETY
The production has been in rehearsals since the beginning of June.
“We’ve been doing like four or five days a week pretty consistently,” Hopkins said.
“Then last week, we got struck with illness. We all just took a big collective pause, made sure everybody was safe, and that’s what kind of pushed us back. We wanted to make sure the audiences were safe. That the cast was safe. That the kids in the cast were safe. We want to make sure that we’re using an overly abundance of caution just to make sure everything is clean and safe.”
Performances run from today through July 23 with a gala finale.
“Luckily, we’re outside in the pavilion,” Hopkins said.
“We’re under a roof, so in terms of ventilation, it doesn’t get any better than this for those that are fearful about COVID.
“I do know that a lot of older people who are still very afraid came to this because they could wear their mask. They were outside. They could social distance and still enjoy the show. They really liked that.”
