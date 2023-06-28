PAUL SMITHS — In the future, artist Takeyce Walter hopes to do more exhibits in the Adirondacks.
Right now, her work is on view in Gallery 46 in Lake Placid, and in two shows opening this weekend.
“These Waters: Paintings by Takeyce Walter” opens Friday at Paul Smith’s VIC, located at 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Opening reception is Saturday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, and the show runs until Aug. 6.
Two of Walter’s landscapes are featured in the grand opening celebration for “Artists & Inspiration in the Wild” on Sat., July 1, at the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake.
This permanent exhibit, which showcases an inclusive and wide-reaching interpretation of Adirondack art, is the most comprehensive showing of the museum’s art and design collections in its history, according to a press release.
In celebration of the exhibition unveiling, the day will be filled with art-related activities and programming, including artist demonstrations, live music, live muraling and screen-printing.
ADKX is inviting visitors to the opening with a fun-filled day devoted to art and art-making. At noon, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Nancy Reardon Sayer, chair of the ADKX Board of Trustees, David Kahn, executive director of ADKX and artists Takeyce Walter and Benjamin “Ben” Benedict.
Afterwards, visitors will be invited to explore the exhibit or participate in the wide array of activities that will be available across the campus.
IN THE BEGINNING
Walter’s artistic inclination was evidenced as long as she can remember in her native Jamaica.
“Even as a child, I was found doodling, drawing, illustrating,” she said.
“I was fortunate enough to have adults in my life that encouraged me to pursue the arts. I grew up in Jamaica, so it was prep school. My mom still has a report card where my fifth grade teacher said one day I was going to be a great artist or illustrator. It’s always been something that I’ve been drawn to.”
Throughout high school, Walter created art. For her senior project, she wrote and illustrated a children’s book, which someday she hopes to publish.
In 1993, Walter immigrated to the United States as a teen.
“My mom came before,” she said.
“My mom immigrated to the states when I was about 8. I stayed back with my older sister in Jamaica. Then in 1993, I had some family tragedy and that prompted my mom to move me sooner. The intention was for me to finish high school in Jamaica and go to university here.
“In terms of college, my artistic learning from that point was more holistic. I went to college, briefly, and (then) entered the workforce due to family obligations. All the learning that I did after taking one drawing class and a graphic design course, everything else form that point was basically like trial and error, copying teachers that I admired. I wanted to learn as much as I could.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to afford to go to the colleges that I wanted to go to. So because it was still an interest of mine, I just tried to learn on my own.”
Walter lived on Long Island for a decade and moved to Saratoga County, where she still lives, in 2003.
“In my mid 20s, I moved to upstate New York and basically fell in love with the Adirondacks in 2003,” she said.
“I lived and worked in the city. After 9/11, I always knew what I wanted for my kids and myself was more open space, more access to nature than like what I could find on Long Island.”
When she, her husband and their six-year-old son moved here, her husband was starting grad school and she was working.
“So, it was a single income,” she said.
“We didn’t have a lot of money to do extra things. So something that we did, we got into a car and just drove. We would just drive in any direction. It was really a fun time because it was a time of discovery and adventure. It was really awesome to experience discovering a new place, especially through the eyes of my young son. So that was our first discovery of the Adirondacks. We just got into the car and drove up the Northway if something was interesting. This was before we had our smartphones to tell us where to go.”
CHAPEL POND
Walter and her family had visited the west side of Lake George a couple of times, where she found it pretty commercialized.
“At first, I wasn’t really impressed with Lake George,” she said.
“I was, oh my God, I can’t even see the lake. There’s just like a lot of people. I was impressed with the size of it, but it wasn’t until years later when I discovered the wilder part of Lake George and actually went on Lake George on a boat that I really, really fell in love with it.”
On one of their first ‘Dack trips, the family was going to Whiteface Mountain.
“And, we passed this beautiful pond on Route 73,” she said.
“Chapel Pond. I just remember just falling in love. This is unlike anything that I’ve ever seen before in my life. It must have been like the perfect moment because as we were coming around that corner, the water was like a blue-green and it had the sun sparkles hitting it.
“I was like we need to stop here right now. A magnet. We pulled over. In my memory, it looked like a beam of light shining down. It was really a fantastic memory and kind of inspired me to just explore more of the Adirondacks. So we’ve been all over the place, and it’s still so much more to discover for me.”
MEDIA
Walter works in pastels, oil, and gouache.
At 15, she was gifted a box of pastels by an art teacher and that’s when her love of pastels began. In high school, her explorations included acrylics and charcoal.
“I also worked with oil very early on, and also loved that medium as well,” she said.
“And then most recently, discovered gouache. A lot of it has been kind of trial and error. Just paint as much as you can to learn about your color.”
Periodically, Walter has taken college courses including 2-D design and art history. She is in the process of wrapping up her bachelor’s degree that she started seven years ago and plans to pursue a master’s degree next.
Walter’s professional affiliations include: Juried Member, The Oakroom Artists, 2016 to present; Juried Member, Adirondack Pastel Society, 2011 to present; Board Member, Saratoga Arts, 2014 to 2020; and Board Member, The Nature Conservancy, 2018 to present.
THESE WATERS
“These Waters” is a celebration of all the waterways Walter has experienced in the Adirondacks.
“So, the lakes, the rivers, the streams, the beautiful little brooks,” she said.
“It features work that I did during February for my Creative February project, which is a daily painting project that I’ve been doing the past nine years where everyday in February, I paint and hopefully complete a small painting everyday and I share it online.
“It’s kind of developed into a community project because more artists have joined as well and are painting and are creating interesting works.”
In 2022, the collective ended up having a show featuring the participating artists.
“About 22 of the paintings are from that project this year,” she said.
“They feature something new that I hadn’t done before, but is something that I have been thinking about for years from that first moment that my son, who is now 26, so 20 years ago, seeing him play in Chapel Pond.
“I always wanted to capture that joy of childhood. As an adult, I’m scared if I can’t see the bottom of the lake sometimes whereas a kid just goes for it.”
These new works feature her children and those of her friends enjoying the outdoors and swimming.
“Those are all small, mixed media,” she said.
“They are pastel and gouache together. I also have some very large paintings that also depict the brooks and streams of the Adirondacks in oil, and some small to medium pastels and oil.”
ARTISTS & INSPIRATION IN THE WILD
Two of Walter’s landscapes were selected for the permanent collection of the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake.
“They have two of my small paintings in their new collection, which is an absolute honor,” she said.
“The curator, Laura Rice, reached out to me back in, I believe it was 2020. I think she found out about me because in 2020 I used my Creative February Project that year as a fundraiser for the Nature Conservancy.
“I’m a board member of the Adirondack Chapter. Then a part of my being a trustee is trying to come up with ways to kind of support them and bring awareness to them. So, I had the idea to use my Creative February month that year to basically feature and showcase a lot of their reserves.”
A leap year, Walter painted 29 works of various preserves in the Adirondacks and was featured on North Country Public Radio.
“I believe that’s how Laura came to find about me, and she reached out,” she said.
“It was really great to work with her. I shared with her paintings that I had that are within the Park, and she chose two for the permanent collection. It’s been three years of anticipation waiting to see this new exhibit. I’m really super excited about it. I will be up there this weekend doing a mini artist-in residence. So, I’ll be there on (July) 1st, 2nd, and for half a day on the 3rd.
I’m painting plein air, talking about my process. It’s going to be a really cool, artful weekend.”
