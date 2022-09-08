UPPER JAY — Artist Maeve Brammer’s solo exhibition closed recently at the Upper Jay Art Center.
“Preserve,” their linocut series, got them out of their comfort zone.
Next, Brammer embarks on a long road trip out west to be present in nature, write, read and create.
BACKSTORY
Brammer grew up in Upper Jay and is an alum of Keene Central School’s Class of 2017. They just graduated in May from Amherst College in Massachusetts.
“I knew I was looking for a liberal arts school,” they said.
“It was exciting to be there because of the relationships I was able to form with professors because of the small class size. The community was small enough that it had a real community feel.”
Brammer was a double major in English and art.
“I was mostly a painter,” they said.
“I ended up working with wet medium most of the time, watercolor and ink. But I had the opportunity to take classes in a bunch of different disciplines, so I took printmaking and sculpture.”
SPLENDID ISOLATION
Before “Preserve”, they created a self-portrait, acrylic, there.
“Scott Renderer, the director of the Upper Jay Art Center, set up the project so that one person at a time could come and sit in the Recovery Lounge in the downstairs and mix their own colors and they had a couple of hours to make a painting.”
Brammer went in and sat there during a winter break during their junior year in college.
“It was really exciting,” they said.
“I work mostly in black and white when I’m doing watercolor, so it was special to get to mix my own colors and sit there with a mirror in front of me and paint from observation. It was exciting to be part of the show last summer, which was when the work was originally shown with the rest of the community.
“All of these self portraits, every one was very unique and very different and that was a really special experience.”
For Brammer, it was interesting to work in a space such as the UJAC that is about community.
“A lot of the previous time that I spent there was with large groups of people, so to have this experience of being there by myself was how quiet it was and how isolating it was to be in a place that you associate with being around people and also music and noise,” they said.
“To take that and instead have something like painting, which is sort of cerebral. It requires a level of patience and quietness that I was definitely cognizant of that contrast while I was working there.”
Commented
