LAKE PLACID — Karen “Ren” Davidson Seward’s new installation, ”Spiraling Round The Promise Of The Right To Vote,” was revealed on John Brown’s birthday on Monday, May 9.
The sunset ceremony also commemorated the centennial of journalist and Niagara Movement co-founder Dr. Jesse Max Barber’s first pilgrimage, accompanied by fellow Philadelphian Dr. T. Spotuas Burwell and Rev. Z. A. Jones of Barrett Collegiate and Industrial Institute of Pee Dee, N.C., to lay a wreath on the martyred abolitionist’s grave, according to the Lake Placid News, Friday, May 12, 1922 edition.
Barber’s homage to Brown led to the formation of the John Brown Memorial Association in Philadelphia with more chapters established primarily in the Northeast.
FAST FORWARD
At the John Brown Farm State Historic Site, Seward’s banners ripple beneath the statue of Brown in conversation with a Black youth, a towering sculpture by Joseph P. Pollia, commissioned by President Barber’s association chapter and dedicated on the 135th anniversary of Brown’s birth in 1935.
“This is the third year that the Memorial Field is at John Brown Farm in a circle around his statue,” she said.
“This spring, Pete and I did a 3,000 mile drive down to civil rights destinations in the deep South. It was amazing.”
The Sewards stopped at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tenn. and saw performers Damon Locks’ Black Monument Ensemble, Tomeka Reid and Nikky Finney.
In Alabama, the state capitol in Montgomery is a gleaming, white marble building.
“I was standing at the top of the stairs,” she said.
“It’s a gradual incline up to this building. It was an intimidating building. All the azaleas were in bloom. It was really beautiful. I was admiring all the plants.
“I wanted to stand at the top where there is this inlaid brass, if I remember correctly it’s a star, but it might be a circle, where Dr. King gave the petition to Gov. Wallace after the march in Selma. and that is where it happened. There’s this inlay in the porch of this big building under huge columns.”
Seward stood there looking back at a long, straight boulevard.
“That leads down to where the slaves were brought up from the river,” she said.
“I was sort of in my own head, and I turn around and there’s this huge door into this capitol building with a little doorknob. I turn the doorknob, and I’m like pushing open the door. It’s really heavy, and I’m going in.”
Six Alabama Highway Patrol troopers with tall hats stared at her.
“I said, ‘Are visitors allowed here?’” she said.
“This elegant Black man in a suit said, ‘Oh yes. You just have to go through the metal detector.’”
Seward was on edge. It was a new experience for her.
“I hadn’t traveled that far South before,” she said.
“We went to down to Montgomery. That was our furthest point this trip. I had never really just driven around the South. The drive from Birmingham to Selma, you experience the poverty of the people who live on those back roads on our way to Selma.”
3,000 MILE CIRCUIT
Their first stop in Birmingham was the 16th Street Baptist Church.
“Where the four girls were bombed by the KKK,” she said.
“They had planted a bomb under the bathroom where they changed for choir. I was nine years old when that happened, and watched a black-and-white TV, “Nightly News with Walter Cronkite”, whatever it was. It was an extremely emotional experience being in that church. Upstairs, they invite you in. It’s still an active church. But the memorial is outside and the pictures of the foot soldiers — young students, young kids — leaving that church joyously, clapping, singing freedom songs, marching this freedom walk that they had figured out to do in Birmingham.”
Outside the marchers were met with police canines and fire hoses that ripped the bark off of trees.
“They were fearless,” she said.
“It was so powerful. So powerful. So emotional.”
They toured the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration.
“I think they should be mandatory destinations for every American,” she said.
The 3,000 mile drive swept up the coast to Savannah, Beaufort, Sea Islands.
“We went to the Penn Center there, and then we came up to Charleston,” she said.
“Then, we went to Washington, DC, to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.”
Seward took copious notes, took it all in, while thinking about the Memorial Field the entire time.
“I have this opportunity to grow the Memorial Field for five years,” she said.
“I have been asked to do this. What I have done in the Memorial Field so far is use my professional skills as a graphic artist to present words that matter. I really feel like the words that I am choosing for the epitaphs on the memorial create a sort of connective tissue between facts and emotions. Visitors who take the time to read these short stories and the names, feel something. My hope is that there becomes a solidarity, a sense of solidarity with these innocent victims.”
MIDTERM ELECTION ALARM
When Seward was dreaming the new installation into being, it was called spiraling round the promise.
“The promise in my mind was the U.S. Constitution,” she said.
“That was the promise that I was thinking I was going to talk about in the Memorial Field this year. But because this is a midterm election year, the absolutely most important thing that every U.S. citizen must do is cast their ballot and vote.”
Seward realized she wanted to address the history of voting in the United States.
“I really feel like life as we’ve known it is at stake in this election,” she said.
“So, if you read between the lines of the histories that I have synthesized down, it’s a skeletal history. One person said, ‘Oh, it took me five minutes to read it.’ Somebody else said, it took them 25 minutes to read it. It’s chronological. It starts by the big sign, and it’s a semicircle of signs that face the memorials.”
NO LAND, NO VOTE
The first sign refers to John Brown, and Seward is prepared to answer visitors’ questions about why is the installation at John Brown’s farm?
“Because in 1821 at the New York State Constitutional Convention, it was decided that if you had no land, you had no vote,” she said.
“So abolitionist Gerrit Smith came up with his scheme of justice to grant Adirondack land to 3,000 Black men to enable them to vote. and that was 1849, so that’s what the first sign is about.
“And it hearkens back to Amy Godine’s exhibit (“Dreaming of Timbuctoo”) in the upper barn, which is all about Gerrit Smith’s land grants.
“John Brown was brought to that place to settle in North Elba to mentor grantees. That was his purpose there. That’s why he came there. And, it was about the right to vote. That’s another reason why that history was appropriate. It was right for that place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.