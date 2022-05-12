Dr. Jesse Max Barber (1878-1949) was a Philadelphia dentist, journalist and one of the founders of the Niagara Movement. On May 9, 1922, he made his first pilgrimage to lay a wreath on John Brown’s grave and was the catalyst for the formation of the John Brown Memorial Association, which erected the statue of the antislavery martyr and leader of an ill-fated raid Oct. 16-18, 1859 on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

