ART streams into virtual theater

PLATTSBURGH – When the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, the Adirondack Regional Theatre, like many other theater companies, shuttered.
“In March, we were about to have auditions for our youth theater summer show, which we had to cancel because it was the week after the shutdown started,” Tom Lavin, who co-founded the company with his wife, Pamela, said.
“By the end of the year, we wound up losing six shows that we would've done in the course of the time. So over that time, we've been trying to figure out what we could do to keep theater alive, to give the North Country something they can see that is not the news and something that can keep our theater company afloat.”
VIRTUAL DEBUT
ART started searching for virtual theater where live theater is streamed online.
“What we did is we hunkered down and tried to figure out how we could do it and then what kind of titles we could find,” he said.
ART streams into the world of virtual theater Nov. 20-22 with Yasmina Reza’s dark comedy “God Of Carnage,” which was translated by Christopher Hampton.
Dana Berry directs an outstanding cast: James Kelly as Alan Raleigh, Sara Munson (Annette Raleigh), Jonathan Berry (Michael Novak) and Sarah Cohen (Veronica Novak).
The winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, the play is set in present-day New York City.
Its tagline is: “comedy of manners, without the manners.”
Description: “It's the story of two married couples who meet for the first time shortly after their respective sons have a nasty schoolyard tangle. Michael and Veronica, whose son’s teeth were knocked out with a stick, invite Alan and Annette, whose son did the knocking, to their home to settle matters such as who will pay for new teeth. But any attempt at having a civilized discussion about whose child is responsible for the fight, and how the parents may have influenced such destructive behavior, quickly devolves into finger-pointing, name-calling, stomping around and throwing things. And that’s before they break out the rum!”
“This is our first production in the new way of doing theater,” Lavin said.
“The whole story is kind of funny. Dana was out mowing the lawn one day listening to audibooks and she stumbled upon 'God of Carnage.' She had enough time to mow the lawn and listen to the entire show.'
Once she listened to it, she pondered if ART could stage it.
“She had several people in her bubble, and they are all actors,” Lavin said.
“She brought it up to the four of them. Would you be interested in doing this if we did it? They of course wanted to do it because everyone wants to have some kind of artistic release during this.”
HOME AS STAGE
Berry and her husband, Jonathan, had just purchased a home in Champlain, and she decided she could make the house the stage.
The drama unfurls in the library.
“This show takes place in a living room of a suburban house,” Lavin said.
“So, it was perfect with that. The actors were all in the same bubble, so they are all COVID safe. It's a dark comedy, pretty apropos for 2020.”
The show is unlike a Zoom performance.
“This will be shot in their library just like it would be on a stage,” he said.
“It will be a one-camera shot. It will be very similar to you sitting in the audience and looking at these people up on stage.
The other piece of the puzzle is that once everybody started doing virtual theater, a cottage industry, for lack of a better word, grew up.”
GAME CHANGER
Pre-COVID if ART considered a show, it applied to whoever held the rights for permission to mount the production.
“Now, we apply to the rights holder,” Lavin said.
“The rights holder has a collaboration with a streaming company, and the streaming company basically handles the final production end of it.
“Now, you can watch our show, but you have to go through a third-party to be able to watch it which is called Showtix4u. We're in the process of putting it together. We then forward it to Showtix4u, and Showtix4u puts is up on the internet.”
This process format has two advantages.
“In the North Country, our internet connections are not always the best, so if we were to stream it live we could incur some dropouts or whatever,” he said.
“But by packaging it all together and sending it off, we know we have a final product out there that will work.
“Another thing that is nice is that we will do this as video-on-demand.”
“God of Carnage” will be on the Showtix4u website from Nov. 20 through Nov. 22.
“It's not like we're saying we're going to have a curtain go up at 7 o'clock,” he said.
“Get around your computer or get around your TV screen to watch it. I think it will give viewers or audience members a much better time of it. They can just watch it at their convenience. If they buy one of these video-on-demand passes, they can watch it several times in the day if they want to.”
THINK LIKE CINEMA
It's a whole new world that ART has to view and apply their craft differently.
“Usually when they're on stage, there is a certain way to block the actors,” Lavin said.
“There's a certain way to present things. And now, your taking the stage and marrying it with the movies for all intents and purposes. You have to think about camera angles. It's bringing in things we don't usually think about in a play that you have to think about when you do a movie.”
There is a flurry of material playwrights that are writing for Zoom shows.
“But at the same time some more ambitious people are trying to figure out how they can do their big musicals via this type of theater,” Lavin said.
“We haven't got there yet. We are trying to think of other things.”
ART is potentially working on another project that hopefully will be pulled off in December. “But we're not to the point where we can announce yet,” he said.
“That would be a lot more players and will be a little more involved.”
UNKNOWN ENTITY
ART rolled the dice with “God of Carnage.”
“We are learning how to do this,” Lavin said.
“We hope that the audience will come along with us because they have been devoid of local entertainment for a very long time now. Besides, they get to see people they know, which is always the good part of local theater.”
Lavin said it's tough for all groups right now.
“To be able to give the North Country some entertainment you know I think is a key thing, especially of a local nature,” he said.
“I think it's very important because people are looking for outlets either creative doing things or creative watching things that aren't the news or the serial TV show they have been watching all this pandemic.”
TO VIEW
“God Of Carnage” will be available for streaming from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 until 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Tickets are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42296 Streaming access costs $10 for a single ticket (single viewer in a single location) and $20 for a family ticket (multiple viewers in one location).
Note: The play contains mature situations and strong language. Viewer discretion is suggested.
Website: www.adktheatre.com
