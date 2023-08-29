PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Arts Coalition hosted the second annual Lake City Arts Festival Saturday, in collaboration with the City of Plattsburgh and The Strand Center for the Arts, to celebrate local artists with food, music, drinks and activities for the whole family.
“The Lake City Arts Fest is a celebration of local artists and their work,” Megan Charland, The Strand Center for the Arts Artistic Programming Director, said.
“The North Country has a lot of artisan-focused events, like craft and vendor fairs, where they sell hand or homemade things, that is still art, but this event is for artists rather than artisans.”
“This event is more about the artists and what they create,” she added.
‘EVERYONE CAN ENJOY THIS’
The festival is an opportunity for the greater community to experience the local art community and to come together and celebrate one another, organizers said.
“It acknowledges the art community and why it is so important,” City of Plattsburgh, Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said.
“It’s not only for the artists though, but the community members, local businesses — everyone can enjoy this.”
“There is a lot of hidden talent in this city and an event like this really exposes people to the arts,” she added.
The event is organized by members of the Plattsburgh Arts Coalition, as well as the City and The Strand Center for the Arts.
Community members, local organizations and businesses also sponsored the event.
“This helps let artists know that there are people, or local organizations, that want to support them,” Eve Petrashune, co-chair of the coalition, said.
PROMOTING ART, ARTISTS
Artists and their tents lined Trinity Park to show off their work, including paintings, photos, prints, woodwork, flowers and more.
“The arts fest brings the community together, and it is important as an artist to show themselves, rather than at a craft fair where you are there to sell or promote things,” Brianna Forkey, local artist and member of The Strand, said.
This event is more about showing off, rather than selling, the art, Forkey said.
FESTIVAL FESTIVITIES
The second annual event saw the return of the popular Kid Zone, run by Yellow Deer Art, which included activities like giant string art, kiddie pool painting, a bubble wand station and pool noodle obstacle course.
Face and body paintings, as well as caricature drawings by Joe Ferris, were available on Artists Row.
A chalk-art festival took place in front of City Hall where attendees could grab some chalk and draw on the sidewalk and the steps.
Throughout the event, Brett Hughes, stilt walker, was meandering around and performing tricks and making jokes.
“I’ve been doing this for about 5, maybe 6 years.” Hughes said.
“I found out about this event through a friend who knows Meg from The Strand, and I thought it would be fun.”
“It’s not too difficult, I can do some tricks too, spins and a crab walk.” he added of his stilt-walking.
Old Soul sponsored a beer garden for those attendees 21-years-of-age and up featuring craft beverages from local breweries, Ausable Brewing Company, Oval Craft Brewing, Livingood’s Restaurant & Brewery and Valcour Brewing Company.
“There has been so much that went into this event, the City and local businesses, members of the coalition and The Strand are giving their own time, money and resources to help support this community,” Petrashune said.
“Before this event, there really hasn’t been a community-oriented event for solely art, and artists, and it is very important to feel unified,” she added.
DOWNTOWN MURAL DEDICATION
The festival began at noon with a dedication ceremony for the latest mural on the wall of the building that houses Aleka’s Restaurant, which can be seen from Trinity Park and on Margaret Street.
Titled “Welcome to Plattsburgh: The Lake City,” the mural features a retro postcard-like design of a lakeside landscape.
“We are thrilled to finally have the mural officially launched,” Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art co-founder and mural coordinator, said.
“This is such a great turn out of sponsors, artists, local organizations, it’s great. I think this is a gateway to Plattsburgh, and the mural will be a nice thing to see for those coming in this way.”
According to Gugliemlo, the community can expect an announcement sometime in 2024 about the next project that Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project is planning.
Musical guests for the event included Amanda Dagley, Luisa Mei, Famous Letter Writer, The Dead Shakers and Lucid Trio.
“This is the second year we put this on and it seems like the community appreciates it,” Charland said.
A VIBRANT COMMUNITY
Due to the ongoing construction being done on Margaret street, the organizers had to move the event to Trinity Park and MacDonough Park.
“This is only the second year, we usually hold it along Margaret street and in front of The Strand center, but with construction we had to relocate and it seems to have worked out,” Meisenheimer said.
“The goal is to hold this for years to come.”
“Showing people that live here, and visitors too, that there is a vibrant community here and its a great place to live.” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.