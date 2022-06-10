PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police have arrested Vincent M. Abrams, 44, of Champlain in the homicide case of last Saturday.
Abrams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa M. Myers, 40, at an apartment in the city at 97 Boynton Ave.
Myers was found dead by a relative around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 4.
City Police, with the aid of multiple law enforcement agencies, have been scouring several areas of the city over the past week looking for clues. Abrams was arrested late Thursday night.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest, Provisional Police Chief Nathan York and Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie held a news conference about the arrest Friday morning.
More details will be added here when available.
