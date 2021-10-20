HARRIETSTOWN — A major in the U.S. Army is up against a former supervisor for the Harrietstown town supervisor post open in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Democrat Jordanna Mallach and Republican Robert Bevilacqua are running since incumbent Michael Kilroy is not seeking re-election.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
ROBERT BEVILACQUA
Party: Republican, Conservative.
Age: 62.
Education: AOS degree from SUNY Delhi.
Occupation: Business owner/auto mechanic.
Government experience: Two years, BOCES Curriculum Review; five years, Saranac Lake Central School Board, one year as president; seven years, Harrietstown town board; two years as town supervisor.
Civic Organizations: Organizer of Daffest Derby, seven years; Saranac Lake Golf Club Board member; Saranac Lake Civic Center member; member of Chamber of Commerce.
Family: Two daughters.
“The town is running pretty well right now. I would like to continue that and work on expanding the tax base by selling off excess land that the town owns, get the town hall open to more events, work with the Adirondack Airport manager to keep the airport vibrant and as cost neutral as we can, and work to bring the Superfund site to its conclusion.”
JORDANNA MALLACH
Party: Democratic, Common Sense.
Age: 44.
Education: B.A., Union College, Political Science/Secondary Education; Engineer Officer Basic Course; Logistics Captains Career Course.
Occupation: Major, United States Army National Guard; current assignment as logistics plans officer, Kosovo Forces NATO Headquarters.
Government experience: Six years for New York State Division of Veterans Affairs as special programs coordinator; four years serving as a Harrietstown Council member; three years on Village of Saranac Lake Parks and Trails Advisory Board.
Civic Organizations: 2015-2019, Saranac Lake Parks and Trails Advisory Board; 2015-2018, American Legion Post 326, commander, 2010-present, Board of Directors, 2007-present, member; 2012-present, Rotary of Saranac Lake; 2011-2015, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3357; 2010-present, Jewish War Veterans Post 125; 2007- 2017, Lake Placid Synagogue, Board of Directors; 2002-present, Hadassah, member.
Family: Husband, Joseph Gladd; one child currently in high school; one dog, one turtle.
“The largest issues facing Harrietstown is the designation of the Lake Clear airport as a Superfund Site. This designation is the start of a process that will take 7-10 years to resolve.
“I would work to ensure that the costs involved are not a burden to the taxpayers of this community. The Town Council has taken steps to hire an outside law firm to represent our interest and to establish a good working relationship with the DEC to ensure the best possible resolution to this issue.
“I supported the decision to hire outside council and would continue to work with them to find the best possible solution in a difficult situation. In the coming year we will need to establish the exact extent of the issue, and then determine the most effective ways to mitigate the contamination.”
Mallach is deployed with the Vermont Army National Guard to Kosovo until March 2022.
