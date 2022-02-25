PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 case numbers are maintaining a downward trend in the tri-county area, with local agencies reporting about 500 new cases in the last week.
Additionally, the Clinton and Essex county health departments each posted one-new coronavirus-related fatality, bringing their death tolls since the pandemic began to 79 and 60, respectively.
BREAKDOWN BY AGENCY
From Feb. 18 through Thursday, CCHD reported 161 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
ECHD collectively shared 123, and Franklin County Public Health posted 210. Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID-19 tests reported by residents in their totals.
On Tuesday, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 12 new cases over the preceding week, six of whom were children younger than five years old.
Two days later, the tribe reported two new cases, stating there were four active cases in Akwesasne’s southern portion.
“The low case number is encouraging, but please continue to take personal measures to keep yourself safe, which include wearing a mask in all public places under the tribe’s jurisdiction and getting your COVID-19 booster shot,” a press release from the tribe said.
On Thursday, there were 13 COVID-positive patients in University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, two of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
NORTH COUNTRY STATS
The seven-county North Country region as a whole also continues to see a declining positivity rate, though it continues to lead the state in some metrics.
Those include positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 5.5%, and the number of new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average, at 27.4.
Within the North Country, Clinton and Essex county tied for the highest average positivity rate, at 6.1%. Essex County led the state in its positivity rate for Wednesday, at 9.9%.
The figures, posted by the state Department of Health, are up to date as of Wednesday.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
