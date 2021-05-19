PLATTSBURGH — The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga bucked the lockdown trend and operated on an abbreviated schedule in 2020.
“We were not closed down last year,” Diane O’Connor of the Ticonderoga Historical Society, said.
“We had 3,000 visitors come through the building and attend programs. We enforced all the social-distancing guidelines. We had a successful season because so many other places were closed. People were looking for something to do. So, it worked out well for us. We had some wonderful events and programs last year.”
The museum, located at 6 Moses Circle, will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, starting June 2.
In July and August, the museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DIVERSITY EXPLORATIONS
A summer schedule of more than 13 programs and events is planned.
“History, Race and Gender in the Adirondacks” is the overarching theme of this year’s activities and exhibits.
“For the past four years, the Ticonderoga Historical Society has made a conscious effort to present exhibits and programs focusing on the Women’s Suffrage Centennial,” Bill Dolback, society president, said in a press release.
“In addition, the historical society has developed a very popular program on ‘Jews in the Adirondacks,’ presented to several hundred individuals in programs from Plattsburgh to Albany.
“Building on these themes of racial and gender equality, we are presenting a series of conversations, programs and exhibits around topics such as racial inequality in the Adirondacks, notable persons of color in our regional history, and the region’s role in the abolitionist and civil rights movement.”
Additional program offerings will feature a look at regional baseball teams of long ago, Adirondack Regiments in the Civil War, The WWII Homefront, the Irish in Musical Theater, Landscape Painters of the Adirondacks and others.
“We have some talks by some very, very interesting people,” O’Connor said.
“One of the first of those is going to be a talk, 7 o’clock on Friday, June 18, when we’re going to talk about Black voting rights in the Adirondacks. Pete Nelson is a faculty member at North Country Community College, and he also help co-found the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.
“He’s a great speaker. We’ve had him before, and he is very popular. So, we’re looking forward to that very first talk.”
A full schedule is available at www.tihistory.org.
For more information, call 518-585-7868 or email: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
The Iron Center Museum located at 34 Park Place in Port Henry is open by appointment, according to Moriah Town Historian Betty LaMoria.
The museum is seeking volunteers. For more information, call the Moriah Historical Society at 518-546-3587.
SNOWY START
The John Brown Farm State Historic Site dusted off COVID lockdown with a dusting of the white stuff.
“We opened May 1, and it snowed,” Brendan Mills, site manager, said.
“We had ‘I Love My Park Day,’ where people come to help to plant flowers and that sort of thing. We did some trail work mostly because we had about three inches of snow on the ground.”
The site interprets the home and grave of 19th-century abolitionist John Brown and his fellow Raiders, who were killed in battle or later hanged for their assault on the U.S. Arsenal at Harper’s Ferry on Oct. 16, 1859. `
The site offers hiking, picnic area, reenactments, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and tours.
The grounds are open during daylight hours, and house tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., every half hour, daily with the exception of Tuesdays.
There is no charge.
“The barn exhibits are open,” Mills said.
“There is the Timbuctoo exhibit (‘Dreaming of Timbuctoo,’ curated by historian Amy Godine for John Brown Lives!). We also have a StoryWalk on the walking path. It’s a children’s story entitled ‘You Matter.’”
The positivity tale is by Christian Robinson, and the project was a collaboration between the Lake Placid Public Library, New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; and John Brown Lives!
“Our first program is ‘Stargazing’ at 9 p.m. on June 12 and Juneteenth will be on June 19th,” Millsa said.
“That is a celebration of the end of slavery. The Memorial Fields for Black Lives will be installing a new exhibit in the traffic circle, and that’s with John Brown Lives!”
TENTH ANNIVERSARY
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum at Ausable Chasm marks a milestone this year.
“The North Star Underground is celebrating their 10th anniversary on September 19, 2021,” Jacqueline Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association, said.
The museum, located at 1131 Mace Chasm Rd, will open Memorial Day Weekend, and hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and and Sunday only through Columbus Day.
Appointments can be made online, via an app, or by a sign-up sheet for walk-ins after speaking with a museum docent.
“Based on the guidelines, we are requiring individuals to wear a mask,” Madison said.
The museum will host a leg of the Champlain Valley Suffrage Centennial Auto Tour on July 31 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Ausable Chasm Pavilion.
The museum’s annual Solomon Northup Day will be held on July 17 at a time to be determined on the museum grounds.
Association members – Andrea Baer, Robin Caudell, Dr. Kathleen Lavoie, John Mitchell and Madison – along with Clinton County Historical Association Director, Helen Allen Nerska, have worked the past year on “The Adirondack and Lake Champlain Underground Railroad: Enslaved and Free.”
The book is an update and re-imagining of “The John Townsend Addoms Homestead Comstock Road, Clinton County, N.Y., Possible Station on the Underground Railroad of the 19th Century including a Study of Slavery and the Underground Slave Railroad as it Pertains to Clinton County, N.Y.” by Addie L. Shields, Clinton County Historian, assisted by Mary A. Fogarty, Town of Plattsburgh historian, and Gordon C. Pollard, associate professor of anthropology at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Addie’s Book” was first published in December 1979 and revised in January 1981.
“Addie’s Book 2.0” will add new information gleaned from the historical record and family archives. A fall release date is scheduled.
“This book will highlight four fabulous women – (Marjorie Lansing Porter, Emily McMasters, Mary Fogarty and Addie Shields) and a gentleman (Tom Calarco, noted Underground Railroad researcher/author/editor) who researched the Underground Railroad in the Lake Champlain region,” Madison said.
“It will showcase John Townsend Addoms, who was believed to be an abolitionist. He was a Methodist minister. Helen is a descendant of his.”
In the book’s third section, Madison explores the lives of people of color, free and enslaved, as well as briefly the abolitionists and slaveholders.
Sculptor Lee Czatlinski, a Keeseville summer resident, will have one of his sculptures on loan to the museum.
“The sculpture is made from chain, and it’s the image of a man with a leg iron,” Madison said.
“The whole idea is the importance of freedom and how it is sort of breaking out of that mode of being enslaved. The sculpture is approximately 7 feet high.”
The museum also introduced a podcast, the Adirondack Lantern, in March.
For more information, call 518-834-5180 or visit: www.northcountryundergroundrailroad.com
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.