PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Keith Collins has seen two unvaccinated people die of COVID-19 in the hospital's intensive care unit over the past month.
"COVID-19 kills people and the only tool we have to prevent these deaths is vaccination," the infectious disease specialist, based at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said.
He thanked the 72% of Clinton County residents age 18 or older who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine so far.
"But I want to beg the 28% who have not been vaccinated to please, please get vaccinated."
VACCINES WORK
Collins was one of four local officials who spoke during a media briefing hosted by the Clinton County Health Department Thursday.
He said the most recent data shows people are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.
"I have seen no deaths in anyone in our area who has been vaccinated and I’ve seen very, very few hospitalizations."
The vaccines work, he emphasized, adding that the reason why federal agencies are now talking about booster shots is because antibody levels start to wane after about eight months.
"The rationale is that we don’t want you to get infected and pass it along to someone else and we don’t want you losing so much immunity that you could potentially get sick."
BOOSTER DOSES
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people get the boosters.
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said those who believe they are eligible should contact their health care providers, local pharmacies or CCHD to schedule their vaccinations.
Federal agencies plan to begin offering booster shots to the general public this fall, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization and recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
"I think, to protect us, a third dose makes total sense, especially for health care workers and frontline workers," Collins said.
BREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS
Collins said breakthrough COVID infections are occurring among people who, like himself, were vaccinated in January or February.
Kanoza said these infections have made up 42% of the county's new cases over the past month.
Some were asymptomatic, he noted, while most experienced mild to moderate systems. Still, none required long-term hospitalization or died.
Collins said he talks to unvaccinated patients all the time about the vaccines, and is happy to do so with anyone, anytime.
"The only way we’re going to stop this virus is to get it where it can’t mutate and where it can’t spread and the only way to do that is through vaccination."
DELTA IS HERE
Though CCHD does not have a mechanism for testing whether any of its active cases — of which there were 31 as of Thursday — were caused by the delta variant, Collins said he knows it's here.
"I take calls from three different hospitals day and night, and their emergency rooms, and they call me up with their COVID cases so we can discuss what to do with them," he said.
"I can tell you the number of calls I’ve gotten over the past month has skyrocketed. So I don’t need a sequencing test to tell me delta is here, I know it’s here."
Collins noted some differences between the original alpha variant of the coronavirus and the more contagious delta variant.
Loss of taste and smell are less common, he said, while headache, sore throat and runny nose are more prevalent.
Additionally, the timeframe from infection to sickness is shorter. For the alpha variant, people would usually get sick seven to eight days after infection, while for delta, sickness is occurring three to four days later.
"It also affects younger people and there are definitely people being hospitalized, including children, with this delta variant throughout the country," Collins said.
COMMON SENSE
According to the CDC, Essex and Franklin counties currently have a high transmission rate of COVID, while Clinton County has maintained a moderate level.
Still, CCHD continues to recommend that all residents wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, as well as avoid crowds and high-risk activities, practice frequent handwashing and get vaccinated.
"It is best practice at this time and it simply makes common sense," Kanoza said of masking.
In case of an outbreak, CCHD will continue to share pertinent information with the public and encourage those preventive measures.
TESTING, VACCINES
Since the state lifted its COVID state of emergency, funding and support for many services in the county have been deeply impacted, resulting in a bigger load for CCHD staff when it comes to contact tracing, vaccination and testing, Kanoza said.
He advised those sick with one or more symptoms of the coronavirus to contact their primary care providers, a local urgent care center or the hospital for testing.
Those who do not have insurance or a primary care provider can contact CCHD for testing assistance at 518-565-4848. Kanoza emphasized that the health department's testing is not for those who need to get tested prior to travel.
More testing details are available at clintonhealth.org/covid19.
Information on where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is listed on page A8.
