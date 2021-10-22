PLATTSBURGH — Republican Thomas Clark is challenging two-term incumbent Robert "Bobby" Hall, a Democrat, for the Clinton County Area 10 legislator seat.
The Press-Republican spoke with the candidates about what they see as the most pressing issues for Area 10 — which rests wholly within the western and northern portions of the City of Plattsburgh — and why they deserve the job.
Thomas Clark
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Area 10 and Clinton County and how would you address them?
“The biggest concern I have for Area 10 — I’ve lived in Area 10 for the last three years and I have friends that live in the area that are just starting to buy their homes. The property tax in Area 10 is, like with most of the city, quite high. That needs to be addressed to attract the younger generation to actually purchase homes in the city and to actually get people to reinvest in homes in the city. You can go down a lot of the streets and some of the homes are decrepit and falling apart, which can you blame landowners when they’re paying like an average $7,000 a year in taxes. They could use that $7,000 to reinvest in their property.
“For the county as a whole, I think we’ve really dropped the ball on utilizing the infrastructure that we have in the area such as Plattsburgh International Airport. We just need to have more focus on actually marketing that, bringing more airlines to the area that are more tourism-based. We can compete very heavily with Montreal airport by actually having airlines that go to popular destinations like Boston, Florida destinations, California. Having an airport is a pretty big deal for a rural area, especially an international airport, so I just think that’s something that our current legislature has not really taken to action as much as they could.”
Why should the residents of Area 10 elect you instead of the incumbent?
“Politics has become stagnant. We have a lot of people that just like to sit in the chair and collect the money that aren’t really action-oriented. I view this as, if I’m elected, it’ll be like a job. I’m going to be grant researching, I’m going to be contacting stakeholders, I’m not just going to be showing up to a monthly meeting to sit there and take notes. It’s going to be a job to me.
“I’m going to be proactive instead of reactive, transparent. My constituents will know what’s happening after every meeting that I’m in, any event I attend. I just think that it’s time that we get more younger people actually involved and up into the government and get them fueled up to make this area some place that attracts and people are proud to live at.”
Robert “Bobby” Hall
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Area 10 and Clinton County and how would you address them?
“I’ve always believed that the most pressing issues for all of Clinton County, and the City of Plattsburgh especially, are jobs and taxes. And they go hand in hand. My biggest concern since I’ve become a legislator and being chairman of the airport, I have worked hard and continue to work hard to get us new flights, and to make sure that Plattsburgh International does not cost the taxpayers any money.”
Why should the residents of Area 10 re-elect you?
“I think my record speaks for itself. I’ve always been available to all my constituents and anybody else that’s wanted to get in contact with me. I will continue to help out in any way I can and I will continue to work very hard for all the residents of Clinton County and to make sure that our airport is a huge success. And it goes without saying I will definitely not vote for a tax increase.”
