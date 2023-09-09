PLATTSBURGH — The ARC Foundation 1st Annual Fun Run, Wall & Roll will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 in Plattsburgh.
Presented by Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, the event starts in ARC’s PATH parking lot located at 279 New York Road.
Registration opens at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 10 a.m. The registration fee is $10 for children 12 and under, and $35 for everyone else. Staff accompanying supported individuals will not be required to pay the registration fee.
“We’re going to have T-shirts, snacks, medals,” Jared West, director of public relations for Advocacy and Resource Center, said.
“Those will be handed out to all of the participants.”
ONE OR THREE-MILE LOOP
Event participants can choose between a one-mile loop or a three-mile loop. This event, rain or shine, is open to all community members, staff and people supported. Volunteers are also needed for the day.
“As an agency that supports people with developmental disabilities, we really wanted to create an event that’s all inclusive of all abilities and mobilities,” West said.
“So people, they can walk. They can use their wheelchair. They can be pushed in a pushbike. Or, they can run. It’s a new event for us. It’s just kind of a fun opportunity to get together and enjoy the last days of summer and like I said, celebrate everybody’s ability to participate.”
The event benefits the ARC Foundation, which is the fundraising arm of Advocacy and Resource Center.
“What the ARC Foundation does is support vital programs and services for people with developmental disabilities and their families for expenses that aren’t otherwise covered by Medicaid,” West said.
“For instance, we are involved in a couple of different projects. The Plattsburgh Noon Rotary just purchased wheelchair mats for the beach. We are involved with that.
“People can request money to help them achieve dreams like go on vacation or do something small like go on a day visit or visit family or purchase something that Medicaid wouldn’t normally be able to fund for them.”
