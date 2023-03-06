PLATTSBURGH — Still digging out from Saturday’s snow dump? Wondering where is spring?
Any savvy gardener knows, it’s right around the corner.
New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should submit their plot applications and/or plot fees soon.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street.
The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening.
PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
“Our biggest hope is usually just that we get a good turnout of new gardeners,” Jack Downs, Plattsburgh Community Garden Group co-chair, said.
“There’s always turnover, and we always have room for new gardeners. And, that we all have a good season. Otherwise it’s a basically, relatively, normal season as far as we know. We are open for applications between now and our kickoff meeting.”
APRIL 15 KICKOFF
Plots will be awarded at the group’s annual kickoff meeting 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at the Plattsburgh Public Library located at 19 Oak St.
“Between now and then, people do need to get their applications in and/or, they can just come to that meeting,” Downs said.
“At the beginning of that meeting, they could get an application and fill it in there, too. This is for returning gardeners and new gardeners. If returning gardeners get their applications in and then pay their fee, then they will be able to have their plots back again. If new gardeners get their stuff in and pay their fee at that time or before then, they have a very good chance of getting a plot.
“Although sometimes we fill up, we pretty much always have room for the people who are there ready to go. Sometimes we have people who try to get plots later, and we’re not able to give it to them because we’re filled up already.”
The last couple of years has seen a demand for garden plots.
“Yet, we’ve just been able to fill up every year,” Downs said.
“It’s worked out pretty well. I don’t know what this year will bring now that we’re past COVID. COVID seemed to make gardening popular or attractive for a lot of people.”
NEW GROUND?
In the spring, the Plattsburgh Community Garden Group will have its annual City Street Drive for fundraising.
“There is a suggestion on part of the city that there’s a demand for a community garden in South Acres Park,” Downs said.
“There aren’t any concrete plans at this time. They’re asked us to be involved in that. We are having some discussions with them. I don’t know if that is going to go forward, but there is a possibility of a future community garden over in South Acres Park.
“That will be in addition to our garden in Penfield Park. In case people hear about it, yes it’s being discussed. We are cautiously interested in that, and we will see what will happen with that.”
FARMERS’ ALMANAC
For Spring 2023, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts “a soggy, shivery spring ahead.”
That gives gardeners more time to map out their plots and order seeds online.
“Our meeting is slightly earlier than usual, because we definitely have sensed that the season has been extending a little bit,” Downs said.
“Although, of course, April 15 is going to be far too early to plant. People have a couple of weeks to get organized. So people will be planting some things not to far away. There are a few exceptions. Snow peas and some spinach and lettuce could be planted really early. Some people will plant snow peas while they’re still snow on the ground. In any case, most plantings won’t happen for quite a long while yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.