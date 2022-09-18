Applefest returns as fall lingers

PERU — One of the first signs of fall in the North Country is always St. Augustine’s Applefest here.
This year’s 44th Annual celebration Saturday saw a large turnout, with hundreds of community members coming out to enjoy the many festivities the event has become known for over the years.
“It’s been a tradition since 1977,” Applefest’s master of ceremonies Tony Andrews said.
“The parade always kicks it off; then there’s games, there’s food, there’s the craft fair and every year, there’s our chicken barbecue from the Knights of Columbus.”
Andrews said Applefest is a way of thanking the local orchards for everything they do.
“And it brings the community together, rarely do we see all of these people together,” he said. “It’s very nice and allows the community members to get out and have fun together with a different variety of things.”
“The apple orchards in Peru, we’re celebrating their traditions as well as their contributions to us, it helps honor those who have been a bloodline through the Peru community.”
While the day started out with a chill in the air, it slowly subsided into the afternoon — making for perfect Applefest weather.
“We couldn’t ask for any better,” Andrews added.
“Last year was windy and a little bit on the cooler side, with the wind not being as prevalent today, it’s a little bit more on the warmer side, which is good.”
The craft fair, a staple of Applefest each year, featured several local crafters showcasing their creations to the public.
Samantha Barton, owner of Simply Adirondack, makes wood creations, candles, bags, cups, jewelry and more.
She was one of the crafters able to introduce her work to new customers through the craft fair Saturday. She said it was her first time at Applefest.
“I have been doing the Peru market all year, but I plan on doing Applefest again. It’s been really good. It seems to be busy which is always a good thing,” Barton said.
“I’ve made a few sales already, so that’s always encouraging.”
Barton said her most popular products, which she mostly sells through her online store and craft fairs like this, are her wood creations.
“I just started with the bags and the cups, I made the cups this week. Candles are starting to get more popular just because it’s that time of year. But the wood (items) are definitely the most popular,” she said.
“I get most of it locally sourced; I try to as much as I can. This is my full-time job. It’s what I do.”
Matthew Stygles, who volunteers at St. Augustine Church’s Roger’s House Thrift Store, where all money raised from sales goes to the church, said Applefest helps bring in new customers.
“Having it during this period is good because we have a never-ending group of people in and out the door during Applefest,” Stygles said. “Many, many more people who don’t usually come in here, will come in…and say ‘Wow, this is not half bad price wise and everything.’ and we’ll start getting more regulars.”
“This is a big event for the community, the parade seemed much bigger to me this year, I just thought it was a great parade…as for Applefest, it’s been a great thing.”
