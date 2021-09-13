"We're longing to return to our good old Wadhams Strawberry festival but this year we're trying something different," read the proclamation from the Wadhams Free Library which was one of the sponsors of the Wadhams Apple Festival.
Among the events were kids' games, a story walk, parade, and the Wadhams Fire Company's River Duck Derby. And of course there was the sale of a variety of apples and the All-American favorite: apple pie and ice cream.
