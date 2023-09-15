PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Republican Committee leadership is appealing last month’s dismissal of a lawsuit that sought to take Family Court Judge Democratic candidate Amy Asadourian Senecal off the ballot.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Republicans leadership alleged in the lawsuit, filed in Clinton County Supreme Court against Asadourian Senecal and the Clinton County Democratic Committee in July, that the committee’s nomination of Asadourian Senecal for the seat was “invalid” on the grounds that they “failed to properly organize” as a party at an organizational meeting in September 2022, making them unauthorized “to issue the certificate of nomination.”
DISMISSED AUG. 11
Acting Supreme Court Justice Glen T. Bruening, though, dismissed that lawsuit Aug. 11.
If the lawsuit had instead succeeded, the Democratic candidate would have been taken off the ballot in the general election this November.
Hilary Rogers is the Republican Party candidate.
“Unfortunately, the leadership of the Clinton County Republican Party remains determined to have my name removed from the Democratic line on this November’s ballot for the position of Clinton County Family Court Judge,” Asadourian Senecal said in a statement Thursday.
“The leadership of the Republican Party has now hired an attorney from Long Island and appealed the dismissal of their lawsuit. If they are successful on appeal, the Republican leadership will create a situation where their candidate for Clinton County Family Court Judge will be the only candidate on a major party line in November which could effectively deny the voters of Clinton County the opportunity to select their next Family Court Judge.”
‘KEY POINTS’
When asked why the Republican Committee decided to appeal, Chairperson of the Clinton County Republican Party, Jerika Manning, alleged that “The judge’s decision was made based on oral arguments that happened in the court that did not have to do with the case.”
“The decision didn’t really focus on our key points and kind of focused on points that were not brought up by our side, and they were kind of incorrectly brought up.”
Additionally, in their most recent appeal brief for the lawsuit, Republican leadership pleaded that not overturning the dismissal would have negative effects on the electoral process.
“The damage to the electoral process that a descent into lawless, anything goes, rules for nominations and running political party committees would bring is profound,” a section of the brief read.
“Imagine if the last filing by a party committee were organizational documents filed in 1902, and a group of new officers showed up now and made nominations in that committee’s name. The Boards of Elections need and the public is entitled to know that a committee has been properly organized and who the leaders of the Party are. These filings, are essential to maintaining the integrity of our electoral process.”
Concluding her statement, Asadourian Senecal said she hopes the voters get to decide the outcome of the election and not a lawsuit.
“I am humbled by the tremendous support I am receiving as I campaign and I am encouraged by the number of individuals from all political parties who expressed their pleasure that the lawsuit was dismissed and that the voters of Clinton County will have a choice,” she said.
“Having focused my decades long legal career on family law and having spent over two decades working in Clinton County Family Court, I know the impact and weight of the decisions made. I am hopeful that the voters will consider my unique qualifications, breadth of experience, compassion and judgment, and that they, and not the outcome of a lawsuit, will decide who will be their next Family Court Judge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.