PLATTSBURGH — Hope.
That was the message that the Rev. Phil Richards of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church plans to spread with his Easter sermon this Sunday.
“Looking for places of hope and new life, recognizing that’s what Easter is all about, celebrating that in the midst of our community,” he explained.
It’s a message that, in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, will be heard by local families spread apart by health precautions but joined together in their faith.
SOCIAL DISTANCE
On March 20, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued guidance for how local services should best operate during the period of the pandemic.
That declaration declared that “houses of worship are not ordered closed however it is strongly recommended no congregate services be held and social distance maintained.”
Since then, North Country churches have turned creative, using social media and online video broadcasts to reach their congregations.
RINGING BELLS
With Cuomo’s declaration noting that faith leaders can continue to record services in their sanctuaries, area churches have taken to recording or live broadcasting services on their Facebook pages or video streaming sites.
On April 12, Easter Sunday, the Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley has asked that all Roman Catholic Churches in northern New York ring all their bells at 9 a.m. at 111 worship sites.
“To proclaim the Resurrection and to proclaim a sign of hope to all of our people,” Monsignor Dennis J. Duprey, temporary associate pastor with Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes, said.
“That’s every Roman Catholic Church in Northern New York.”
The Plattsburgh Catholic Parishes doesn’t livestream its services.
“And one of the reasons for that is that the Diocese doesn’t recommend it because to livestream something implies that it is happening at that time in the church,” Duprey said.
“And, it’s an invitation for people to come. We’re celebrating it privately as we have to and posting it almost immediately afterward or sometime at the appropriate time on the Facebook and YouTube pages.”
PLATTSBURGH UMC
For Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, Rev. Richards pointed congregants to the church’s website at platts
burghumc.org and the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PlattsburghUMC/.
At 7:30 p.m. tonight, Rev. Richards will share a Good Friday Tenebrae Service on Facebook Live on the church’s Facebook page.
At 6 a.m. Sunday morning, an Easter Sunrise service will be streamed live on the church’s Facebook page.
An Easter sermon video will be available to watch that day on the church’s website.
And at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, an Easter Children’s Message will be streamed live on the Plattsburgh UMC Facebook page.
CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER
Services for the Church of the Redeemer in Plattsburgh will be held through the video conferencing app Zoom.
The app can be downloaded through the zoom.com website.
The meeting ID website for the services is https://us04web.zoom.us/j/2241328692
Tonight, a Good Friday service will be held live on Zoom at 7:30 p.m.
A press release notes that for that event, “in repentance we ‘stay with Jesus’ and honor his sacrifice for us on the cross.’
An Easter Vigil will be held live on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with “readings from the Old Testament that Christians see as prefiguring the death and resurrection of Jesus. Also, renewal of baptismal vows, prayer, celebration and song.”
Then at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, an Easter Day service will be held live on Zoom.
The traditional Easter Brunch and Easter Egg hunt have been canceled due to prohibitions on social gatherings.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
The Rev. Dr. Timothy Luoma will conduct an Easter Sunday service live at 11 a.m. through the Zoom app.
For instructions on how to access that broadcast, message the church on their Facebook page at facebook.com/first
presbyterianchurchofplatts
burgh/
TRINITY EPISCOPAL
The Trinity Episcopal Church of Plattsburgh’s April newsletter announced that: “Sadly...there will be no regular worship services and no Holy Week and Easter services on the dates that are noted on this year’s liturgical calendar.”
But the announcement goes on to say that “on a much happier note, the Bishop has asked local parishes to make a plan to celebrate Easter as soon as possible after regular worship services resume.”
— Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report
Email Ben Rowe: browe@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.