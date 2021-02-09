AP-NORC poll: Few in US say democracy is working very well

Evan Vucci/AP PhotoIn this Feb. 1, 2021, photo, snow covers the ground at the White House in Washington. Only a fragment of Americans believe democracy is thriving in the U.S., even as broad majorities agree that representative government is one of the country’s bedrock principles, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 16% of Americans say democracy is working well or extremely well, a pessimism that spans the political spectrum.