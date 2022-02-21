SHELBURNE, Vt. — They’re coming! They’re coming! From Boston, they’re coming!
It’s time to recover the hunk of ambergris in the back corner of Me-maw’s china cabinet or lift the handed-down family samplers from Great Aunt Hildegard’s steamer trunk in the attic or rescue the yard sale cache of tarnished military buttons hidden behind the extra pillows on the guest bedroom’s top shelf to get them appraised at Antiques Roadshow’s visit to the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vt. on Tuesday, July 12.
The all-day appraisal event is part of the hit series’ 27th production tour.
Produced by GBH, Antiques Roadshow is seen by around 6 million viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.
FAMILIAL LINKS
“The Shelburne Museum came to us two different ways,” Marsha Bemko, executive producer, said.
“The President and CEO of WGBH is a man by the name of Jon Abbott. He first told us about it. He grew up in New York City, but every summer as a kid, his family on his mom’s side, they would go to the Champlain Valley and stay at a farm that was owned in the family for over 170 years.
“Jon says he basically grew up with the Shelburne Museum as a fixture as a kid.”
Abbott’s great aunt was a docent at the museum for more than a decade in the late ‘60s through the ‘’70s.
“So, he used to love to go there across the original covered bridge entrance that he described to me, and sit with his aunt who moved around the various buildings and loved teaching him and his siblings the history of each space,” Bemko said.
“He said, of course, for a kid the Circus Building and the Ticonderoga were magical, especially for a New York City kid. Real, fresh-air fun stuff.’
“Jon Abbott deserves credit for saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you go to Vermont?’
“And that was a few years ago now. It’s always hard for us when we go to build a tour. We either want to start near Boston or end near Boston, so we’re not pinging back and forth across the country. It often works out what we can do is around availability.”
Coincidentally, an Antiques Roadshow viewer also recommended the Shelburne Museum.
“And of course, the moment we announced the tour, we heard from her,” Bemko said.
SUMMER TOUR
Antiques Roadshow 2022 Production Tour schedule is:
Tuesday, May 10: Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee
Tuesday, May 31: Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho
Tuesday, June 14: Santa Fe’s Museum Hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Wednesday, June 22: Filoli in Woodside, California
Tuesday, July 12: Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont
Online traffic is heavy for viewers who want to attend the event and are registering for tickets (See Box).
“I want to tell everyone who lives in Vermont how pleased I am with your appetite,” Bemko said.
“You in Vermont have more than twice as many registrants as some other cities. You people want us so badly up there. You really love us. These ticketing numbers are double of the submissions. It’s the most enthusiastic city of our five cities as far as the ticketing goes.
“As your readers read that, they think, ‘Okay, then I have less of a chance.’ It’s because we’ve never been to Vermont. This is our first time being able to go to Vermont. I think there is a lot of pent-up appetite for Roadshow there, and we’re seeing it in the ticketing submissions and the entries.”
At each appraisal event guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers.
Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
“You are our wrap-party city, so get ready for Roadshow to be in town,” Bemko said.
“We are traveling more west to east as much as we can this year. Not the appraisers, but the staff and crew, most of us live in the Boston area. So, we will end up at home. We won’t be flying to this city. For somebody who has been to every state in this country and flies a lot, I love it when we can drive. So, take a nice ride up there.”
Leslie Wright, director of advancement at the Shelburne Museum, said the event really couldn’t be better aligned with the museum’s core audience.
“It lines up so well with Shelburne members,” Wright said.
“People who love Shelburne Museum love Antiques Roadshow. It’s in the bulls-eye of our demographic. We are just thrilled.”
ONE-OF-A-KIND
Shelburne is a wild card as far as what treasures will surface.
Bemko thinks that Vermont pottery has to be on some of the appraisers’ wish-list.
“It has to be,” she said.
“It has to be because there are some old potteries up there. I haven’t asked anyone. The appraisers, who I adore and love, they are very peculiar types. So when you ask them what you are jonesing for, what’s your Holy Grail item, those answers are as individual as people.”
Safe bets are Vermont folk art and good old Vermont-made furniture.
“The Bennington Pottery, how long has it been around?” she said.
“It’s a long, long time. To see some really old Bennington, I imagine that the pottery guys are looking for it.”
Vermont also had early glass works starting in 1812 with the Vermont Glass Factory on the shores of Lake Dunmore in Salisbury, Vt.
“I’m sure our glass appraisers are looking for that early work,” Bemko said.
“When it comes to what do our appraisers love to see, it’s always something rare. Something unusual. If any of your readers get a ticket, and they are coming, and what could I bring? You can bring anything you are curious about and you can’t look up and have a good experience.
“But if you’re hoping to get on television, it’s what will excite the appraiser.”
Appraisers pitch what piques their interest for televised segments.
“Rarer things,” she said.
“Things that you can’t go online and look it up and see 100 or thousands more like it. It’s easy to find that information. When you come to Roadshow, we have about 70-75 of the country’s top experts there to answer the questions you can’t find online, especially with one-of-a-kind things.
“Or is it really a Picasso or did someone fake you out? They often know the answer to that, too.”
Bemko is interested in those items passed down for generations.
“Very often these things are handed down in families or something that maybe was made by a family member even,” she said.
“So that’s what I’m hoping to see. Somebody who is a descendant of a potter or a glass maker who has a piece that their ancestor made. That’s what I’m jonesing. Wouldn’t that be cool?
“We’ve seen that kind of thing over the years, but it’s a rare thing to see. I would love to see that. If anybody is like Jon Abbott, and they have generations of family who’ve had a farm, maybe it could happen.”
‘HUNGRY FOR INFORMATION’
From the bottom of her heart, it’s always excites her to see people’s love for the show.
“They are really hungry to meet our appraisers,” Bemko said.
“They are hungry for information. As many years as I’ve been making this show, I look at the top of this ticketing page, and I think, oh, they love us. It feels so good they want to come and learn from us. I love it.”
With a focus on health and safety, all production events for Antiques Roadshow’s 27th season will follow its COVID-19 policies.
Importantly, most appraisals and filming will take place outdoors.
From each of the 2022 events, three episodes of Roadshow per city will be created for inclusion in the 19-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 27th broadcast season, to air in 2023.
“It’s a big event,” Wright said.
“Antiques Roadshow runs a very, very tight ship. They have done this all over the country, and they handle everything, absolutely everything. They are amazing.”
There is tremendous buzz in Shelburne about the July 12 visit.
“We have been hearing from everyone,” Wright said.
“Everyone is very excited. It’s a perfect fit for our audience. The museum will close that day. The day will be devoted to Antiques Roadshow. They will film for the day. It’s a very, very long day.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.