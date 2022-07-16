SHELBURNE, VT — Wind gusts. Thunder claps. Lightning flashes. Rain patter. Sun dazzle.
It didn’t matter.
More than an eager 4,000 out of a pool of 18,000 weathered the elements and long lines in Shelburne, Vt., on Tuesday.
Nothing would have stopped locals and visitors from a once-in-a-lifetime experience to live the magic of Antiques Roadshow’s 27th production tour stop at the Shelburne Museum.
Produced by GBH, Antiques Roadshow is seen by around 6 million viewers each week, airing Mondays at 8/7c PM on PBS.
WILD CARD
Shelburne, Vt., was a wild card, but one suggested by Jon Abbott, President and CEO of WGBH, as well as one of the hit television series’ viewers.
Executive Producer Marsha Bemko and her crew finished their summer tour at the Shelburne Museum after earlier visits at Filoli in Woodside, California on June 22, Santa Fe’s Museum Hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico on June 14; Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho on May 31; and Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee on May 10.
“It has been so great,” Geraldine Garcés, Antiques Roadshow marketing assistant since October 2021, said.
“It’s such a great community of people. All of our staff is so welcoming, and I just have the best time with all of our tour stops.”
Antiques Roadshow lottery winner, Bridget was thrilled to be there.
“I came here today to bring a few treasures that I have at home,” she said.
“I love watching the show. I watch it diligently, so I got tickets and I got picked! Super excited to get picked. My stuff wasn’t worth a whole lot, but this beautiful pin was worth $250. Very good experience. Very nice.”
Helen Lyons, music manager at Vermont Public Radio, was a media escort during the daylong event.
“I love Antiques Roadshow,” Lyons said.
“I’ve been watching it for years. I started watching the British version when I was living in the UK in grad school. It’s just find it one of these overwhelmingly feel-good kind of programs where whether you got the million-dollar item or your lost money on it, everybody comes out of it feeling good. They’ve explored a little bit of their own history and gotten to see how this kind of collectibles industry works. It’s just fun.”
Did Vermont pottery and Vermont folk art and Vermont-made furniture surface on Tuesday as expected and get green-lighted into the “Green Room” on site in the Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education?
Tune in to the Antiques Roadshow to find out.
