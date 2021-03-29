Another woman accuses Cuomo

A screenshot of a video showing Rochester woman Sherry Vill being kissed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo when the governor visited Vill’s flood-damaged lakefront home in 2017. Vill said Cuomo made her “uncomfortable” when he arrived at her house. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one,” Vill said, adding: “His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family.”