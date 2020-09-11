PERU — The segue from summer to fall is the Peru Applefest sponsored by St. Augustine's and St. Patrick's Parish.
The annual event draws throngs eager to sample fall goodies, gobble chicken BBQ, hear live music, play games of chance or get a jump on Christmas shopping at the Giant Craft Fair.
It would have been the 43rd annual next weekend, but it just isn't happening.
BAD APPLES
“It's a COVID cancellation,” Msgr. Dennis Duprey, V.F. said.
“We waited for awhile to make the decision. We leaned heavily toward it in June, then we had no choice.”
The annual event served several parish objectives.
“Obviously, it brings a lot of parishioners and other community members to work putting it together because there is a parade here and various other activities,” Duprey said.
“It requires a lot of work and a lot of lead time preparation. That's one of the reasons why it got canceled early because we couldn't have people doing all that work for nothing.
“So, it brings people together to work together, and people who work together know each other better.”
The second perk the event accomplishes was to provide an activity in the community of Peru for others to enjoy through the festival weekend.
“The third thing, which is part of the important thing that underpins it, it's a fundraiser for the parish and the various ministries that the parish does throughout the year,” Duprey said.
“That's a big loss for us this year as well as the other things.”
VITAL SUPPORT
The funds support youth ministries and outreach to the poor.
“It gives us a boost no matter what we do in terms of the community,” Duprey said.
“We are probably losing between $25,000 and $30,000. That allows us to do a number of smaller things in these various ministries to enhance them or keep them going period."
Applefest elements can be experienced next week through Sunday, Sept. 20.
“We kept the Grand Raffle, where we sent it out to parishioners, and we announced it publicly as well,” Duprey said.
“First prize is $2,500, and there are various other prizes that go after it. Those tickets are out there, and they are available to anybody who want to just call our office or come to the office during regular business hours or from any parishioner for that matter.”
The raffle brings in a substantial amount of revenue, and winning tickets will be drawn after Mass on Sunday, Sept. 20.
POP SOME TAGS
“Also both St. Vincent de Paul's Clothing Store and our home-goods store, Roger's House, will be open that weekend for special hours and throughout the week,” Duprey said.
“They work hand in hand. They are two separate entities. They will be out there, and they bring in additional revenue, especially to assist the poor. They were always open on Applefest, and they will still be open and put outdoors, if weather permits, in tents and things like that.”
Thrift store hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. from Sept. 14-18.
Extended hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18-19.
“They will be doing things during the week,” Duprey said.
“That will be sales and things like that.”
Both thrift stores are located across the street from St. Augustine's Church located at 3029 Main St. in Peru.
For more information, phone 518-643-2435.
