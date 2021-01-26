ELIZABETHTOWN – It's not too early to sign up for the 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health to benefit the University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary.
The virtual event, which features a 5K and half marathon, will be held March 20-28.
“The run is to fulfill the mission of the hospital, which is to promote health and well being in the community,” Laura Sells-Doyle, president of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary.
“We also raise money with the run, and the Auxiliary uses that money for a variety of uses. What we do at the Auxiliary, we optimize patient comfort for example in things like coffee in the chemotherapy lab or a change of clothes in the ER or magazines for the patients. We supply that.”
The Auxiliary also supports hospital wellness and outreach and educational forums.
“We have scholarships, for example, for the Paramedic Program at the hospital,” she said.
“We support that with funds. We also provide medical equipment that's needed. So, it's things that are outside the budget like we just got handheld ultrasound units and software for all the clinics in the hospital or like a new phlebotomy chair or blanket warmers for the ER or patient unit recliners.
"There are lots of uses for the money that we raise, but it's also as well to create and support good community healthy.”
The 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health allows runners to run a 5K or half marathon wherever they are during the week-long event.
“You have a week to find the perfect day and the perfect time,” she said.
“It allows a little more flexibility. It's sad that we don't have the camaraderie of the race of everyone getting together and then the meal afterward. But still people are out there.”
Sells-Doyle thanks all of the hospital's supporters and sponsors.
“We have to go virtually again this year," she said.
"We went virtual last year because the COVID happened right in March, and our run always happens. It's the first marathon/half marathon of the season up here in the Adirondacks. We had to go virtual right away. Our sponsors stepped up. "The donations we still receive for the hospital are just amazing. It's just really a great feeling knowing that the hospital has that kind of support out there. I would like to thank those people for standing by the hospital during such a difficult time.”
TO REGISTER
Participants may register for a 5K or half marathon and complete their race in the location of their choosing on any day during the race window.
Those who register by March 20 will receive a commemorative race T-shirt and winter hat, and a discount for the 2022 in-person event.
Registration for the 41st Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health is open at www.DocLopezRun.com.
