PLATTSBURGH — The Plant Samaritan stepped up when he saw a local garden tucked off the beaten path that was not being tended to as in years past.
He had a connection with the land, so he started going there and putting in plants to bring the garden back.
Sometimes, he has help from volunteers, but it’s mostly a solo job tending the perennials and vegetables in the space whose perimeters are frequented by walkers and bikers.
Inside the garden gate, pollinators happily swarm around echinacea, bee balm and bee’s friend.
PRIVATE GARDENS
This is one of the featured gardens on the 30th Annual Kent-Delord House Museum Secret Garden Tour, which will be held Saturday, July 23, from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
The museum’s Garden Club has once again organized a self-guided tour of private gardens in a central area of Clinton County.
The Plant Samaritan volunteered at local farms prior. As his interests grew in the gardening and farming sphere, he went to the Hudson Valley for a horticultural internship at Stonecraft Gardens in Cold Spring.
A BLANK SLATE
After a year there, he worked at a local garden center. It was during this time he noticed his Secret Garden’s decline.
“I just started going there and putting plants in and making new flower beds,” he said.
“With home gardening, I would get free plants all the time. I started making flower beds and perennial gardens. It was a blank slate. It was vegetables every year, and every year there would be nothing that would come up on its own.”
SOMETHING GOING ON HERE
The Plant Samaritan inserted perennials that will return even if other gardeners don’t.
“It looks like something is going on there,” he said.
“It just grew every year. This past couple of years, I have been more involved with it.”
INCREASED BIODIVERSITY
In 2020 when the pandemic hit, the land owners were not sure if they had funds for workers.
“So, I stepped in a little more,” he said.
“I share a greenhouse with some folks. They are very generous to allow me to grow a lot of things there. I started growing vegetables and more flowers, and I just stick them at the garden while increasing the space and making more flower beds and defining the area a little bit more, so it wasn’t like a big patch of weeds.”
Every location in the less-than-an-acre garden is being utilized in some way.
“I like to increase the biodiversity of that garden as much as I can every year with all-season interest,” he said.
“You’ve got things in the spring like spring bulbs – daffodils, tulips, crocus. Summer you got Echinacea, your coneflowers. There’s quite a lot there.”
