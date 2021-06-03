Annual K of C pilgrimage set at St. Anne's Shrine

ISLE LA MOTTE – Throughout the Diocese of Ogdensburg, the Knights of Columbus will make a 73rd Annual Pilgrimage to St. Anne's Shrine on Isle LaMotte on Sunday, July 18.
“It started a lot different,” Peter Keenan, pilgrimage coordinator, said.
“It started in Dannemora by a gentleman by the name of Carter. What we believe they started from was they had a few cars out of Dannemora. They left Dannemora and at a certain time they stopped at Cadyville. They picked up more.”
MODEST BEGINNINGS
The caravan made more stops in West Plattsburgh and several stops in Plattsburgh.
“All the way through like that,” Keenan said.
“That's how they got the people there for the first few years. It's quite different from today.”
The Most Reverend Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, will celebrate Mass at 12:15 p.m.
“The highlight of it is the Bishop is there to say the Mass,” Keenan said.
“Then for quite a few years, they had a picnic lunch afterwards available for anybody. Of course, we couldn't do it a year ago and we're not prepared to do it again this year.”
Knights and their families can lunch at the Shrine's cafeteria or they can bring a lunch to enjoy on the site's beautiful grounds.
FRENCH ORIGINS
St. Anne's Shrine is located on the shores of Lake Champlain, only a few miles from the Rouses Point Bridge.
According to the saintanneshrine.org website: “As early as 1666, the French erected a Fort and Chapel on Isle La Motte as their southernmost fort against hostile Indian attacks on the settlements in Montreal and Quebec. This was dedicated under the invocation of 'la bonne Sainte Anne'. It was here that the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass was offered for the first known time in the Northeast, and here too that the first Episcopal visit took place when in 1668, the Bishop of Quebec journeyed by canoe to Fort St. Anne to confirm a number of Indian converts. Although the Fort was abandoned within a few years, the ruins remained a mute witness to the devotion of its builders, which would be reawakened with the establishment of Vermont as a Diocese.
“In 1853, the Very Rev. Louis de Goesbriand, Vicar General of the Diocese of Cleveland, became the first Bishop of Vermont. A Breton by birth, where devotion to St. Anne has always been exceptionally fervent, the young Bishop soon began to foster devotion to Her among his people. On June 5, 1859, the cornerstone of the new Church of St. Anne in Milton was blessed and dedicated….a mere 200 years from the date of construction of the French Fort in Isle La Motte! In 1886 a new Parish was formed consisting of Alburg, Isle La Motte, and North Hero.
“The direction of St. Anne’s Shrine was entrusted to the Society of St. Edmund Fathers in 1904 and in the Spring of 1909 a new and large Chapel and pavilion were erected. The Edmundite Fathers purchased St. Anne’s Shrine from the Diocese in 1921...”
“For 27 years, except for last year, we had a busload of people from the Watertown, Adams area that come,” Keenan said.
“They come and stay overnight. In recent years, they stayed at the cabins at the shrine. That's roughly 35 people.”
OPEN TO ALL
The annual pilgrimage attracts more than 250 people from the diocese.
“Usually the State Deputy, who is Deacon Charles Esposito from Buffalo, he usually attends and some other officers from the Knights of Columbus.
“Among those I'm sure is going to attend will be Dr. Charles Robinson and some other state officers. He lives up in the Massena area. I'm not sure how many others.
“Everybody is welcome. There are picnic areas and camping areas and everything. It's a beautiful place. It's a lot to look at. In the summertime, it's a great place.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.