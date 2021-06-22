Annual golf fundraiser benefits North Country patients

PLATTSBURGH -- Beautiful weather, great company and raising more than $13,000 to improve regional health care were the highlights of the 20th annual Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament.
The event has now raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars ($236,000) since teeing off in 2002.
The tournament was held on Friday, June 4 at Adirondack Golf & Country Club in Peru and was hosted by The Hoffman Eels Group CPAs to benefit The Foundation of CVPH. Proceeds will support The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) patients, help purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for the hospital and its practices and improve the health and wellness of our community.
The event also honors Jim Abbott and Dick Coffey, who are remembered by many as community leaders, beloved fathers and husbands, and avid golfers.
Coffey’s four children and other family members have played in the tournament every year and say it’s something they always look forward to.
“My brother Tim is from Phoenix, my sister Kathy is from Washington state, our other brother Pat is in Syracuse, so it’s a great opportunity to get the family together and raise money for a good cause,” Dan Coffey, one of Dick Coffey’s four children, said.
“I grew up in Plattsburgh. I’ve been living in Phoenix almost 40 years now, so it’s always nice to have a reason to come up and visit the North Country and play lousy golf with my brothers and sister,” Tim Coffey, one of Dan’s brothers, said.
The first 10 years of the tournament raised more than $110,000 to help purchase Holter monitors for the CVPH Heart Center.
The device can record electrical activity of the heart continuously for 24 hours or longer while patients are away from their provider’s office.
Since 2012, money raised by the tournament has gone to patient-centered programs at the hospital and to support community wellness.
This year’s event featured 30 teams with four players per team. Golfers took part in a four-player scramble format and other contests for prizes, including longest drive and closest to the pin.
The tournament was The Foundation’s second in-person event of the year.
Foundation Events and Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal said she was grateful that so many people were able to gather safely, enjoy a round of golf and help improve many lives in our region.
“To be able to see so many smiles was priceless,” Senecal said.
“And realizing that the generosity of these players has helped so many people over the last 20 years is really quite special. I know the Abbott and Coffey families are incredibly grateful for everyone who participated this year and at any point over the last two decades. It is truly making a difference in the North Country.”
The Foundation is already preparing for its famous summer event with a Parisian twist being held at the US Oval in Plattsburgh on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
Anyone with questions can contact Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
People can also learn about the many ways they can make an impact through The Foundation by visiting: https://www.uvmhealth.org/CVPHFoundationgive.
