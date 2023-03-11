PLATTSBURGH — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide presents the “7th Annual Evening of Healing: Stories of Strength,” a unique community program free to the public on Monday, March 20 at the Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Through a variety of different situations, everyone experiences pain and suffers unexpected loss at some time in their lives.
The goal of An Evening of Healing is to open communication for attendees to learn where and how to find strength, connect with people so healing can begin, and leave with a sense of hope and purpose.
“We’re finally back in person again,” Bonnie Black, coalition chair, said.
“We had six very successful, consecutive years doing this event. People heard individuals speak of the strength that got them through their personal trauma and found their own strength in listening to these stories.
“We are a coalition to prevent suicide, so that is our main focus. Every year, we have at least one featured speaker or in this case speakers this year, who actually talk about the impact of suicide on their lives. We always feature that, and then we typically have a second and sometimes a third speaker regarding their personal trauma.
“It has ranged everything from to domestic violence to fire, to being paralyzed in a sporting accident and how they have found their strength to come back as a full human being after going through the time of trauma.”
Members of the panel from the coalition’s first program will be in attendance as well as a new panel who will share their stories of strength.
The program will be introduced by Dana Jeweler, a suicide loss survivor, and Sally Meisenheimer, a life coach and counselor and cancer and alcoholism loss survivor.
Facilitating panel discussions will be Chelsea Sheefer, who was the coalition’s very first keynote speaker and who lives an incredible life post-traumatic paralyzing injuries, and Deena Giltz McCullough, another previous keynote speaker and suicide loss survivor.
Panelists include:
· Melissa Kuhns and Amy Collin, Suicide Loss Survivors who lost children and sister’s children respectively.
· Kolby Keysor, a post traumatic paralyzing injury thriver.
“The CDC is now able to have data and especially in the 15 to 34 year olds, there was a spike in suicide rates,” Black said.
“At first it appeared that the rate of suicide was actually going down. It does show that in early 2020 that was true. There’s a multiplicity of factors as to why, but the longer the pandemic was going on, especially in young people, there were negative impacts of the pandemic.
“We see that we have returned to higher rates of suicide in the past two years, in ‘21 and ‘22. We’re realizing that although there was a beginning of a downward trend, which we’re all working toward, the pandemic sort of flipped it on its ear. We now have over 48,000 people die of suicide in 2021 in the country.”
One person every 12 minutes dies from suicide in the United States.
“Every 12 minutes,” Black said.
“That’s why we have to talk about it. We have to get people trained in how to recognize different signs, how to listen well, and keep people safe for now. We never guarantee in any of our trainings that we’re going to keep people safe forever. The whole objective is to keep somebody safe for now, so that they don’t die right now and that is the hope that we have.”
Music will be provided by Giovanina Bucci and light refreshments will be served at the event, which is co-sponsored by the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Northern Insuring, the Clinton County Coalition to Prevent Suicide, and TwinState Technologies.
“It’s open to anyone,” Black said.
“We do have mental health professionals in the room if someone does get overwhelmed. It’s a kind and caring audience. They are a very welcoming audience.”
