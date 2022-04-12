PLATTSBURGH — United Way of the Adirondack Region observes its Annual Day of Caring on Saturday, April 23.
“We've been doing the Day of Caring for over 20 years,” John Bernardi, executive director, said.
“This is a day that is designed to promote and celebrate volunteerism across the region. It was to coincide with National Volunteer Day. We wanted to do our own regional approach to again celebrate volunteerism and to promote the use of volunteers and to engage them to make our region a better place.”
MANY PROJECTS
There are many events and projects being conducted in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties on the Day of Caring.
“We have two partners in this,” he said.
“One is SUNY Plattsburgh Project HELP. They will be engaging hundreds of students to volunteer that day. The other partner we have is Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, and they help promote the use of volunteers as well.”
HELPING ELDERLY
Hundreds of volunteers will be assisting with a wide variety of projects across the region.
“We will have some volunteers helping elderly people with outdoor work,” Bernardi said.
“We will have others participating with the City of Plattsburgh's Green UP day. We will have others cleaning up a cemetery. We have people doing food drives. We have people assisting the Red Cross with a smoke alarm project that they have coming up this spring. We have several nonprofit museums and historical sites that are being worked on that day with volunteers. We have some people doing highway cleanup. Others will be raising money.”
GET INVOLVED
Volunteers will be promoting mental health and awareness by providing acts of kindness, for example, visiting nursing homes and various other things.
United Way offers in person, virtual and semi-virtual volunteer opportunities.
People who have projects or who want to volunteer can visit www.unitedwayadk.org or call 518-563-0028 for questions, comments or concerns.
Project HELP can be reached at 518-564-3648.
“The main purpose of this to promote and celebrate volunteerism across the region in an effort to improve our environment and quality of life,” Bernardi said.
