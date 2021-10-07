KEESEVILLE — Today is the last regular day to peruse the Anderson Falls Heritage Museum, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 96 Clinton St. in Keeseville.
Museum Trustee June Venette usually orientates visitors with the church exhibit displayed in the former Mills residence's kitchen.
“One of the first churches of Keeseville was the Baptist Church, and it was established in 1852,” she said.
“This church was up where St. John's Church is today. In 1852, the Baptists sold it to the French Catholics because the French wanted a church in their language.
“The Baptist Church wanted to move down street. The grassy place between the hardware store and the credit union, it was right there on Front Street.”
CHURCH DRAMA
The new Baptist Church was torn down, a controversial event.
“Story has it, and I have no documentation on this part, the membership was down to almost to nothing,” Venette said.
“They couldn't afford to keep it going. Roger Prescott was very influential. Again a story, he wanted to move the Keeseville Bank over in that spot.
“Someone told me the deed to that spot supposedly says only a church. That was the story I got. So when he got it torn down, he was going to move it and someone said, 'Uh, uh.' So, it sat there.”
After the French Catholics purchased the former Baptist Church, they soon outgrew it.
“So they moved it over to the side where it is today,” she said.
“The steeple is not there anymore. I don't know where the steeple is. I have no idea. I never found out what happened to that. We put the historical sign out front, and then of course, the cemetery is in the back.”
In 1901, St. John the Baptist Church burned down, and its parishioners rebuilt.
FOLK ARTIST
“Now the present day church, that's an Emmett Pine painting of the church," Venette said.
"He was an artist that was in town. He did a lot of different paintings. He didn't start painting until his son (Juan) went to college for painting. So, he would do sketches and different people.”
Born in Vermont in 1897, he was a toddler when his family moved to Clintonville and later Keeseville.
There, he operated Pine's Grocery with his wife, Blanche, adjoining their Pleasant Street residence.
“Now, his paintings are very highly collectible,” Venette said.
“I know this one gentleman that is a nephew of sorts to Emmett Pine. He started collecting, and he has paid up to $1,000 for a painting. We own just two of his here. He lived up on Pleasant Street. It's now an apartment house.”
St. Paul's Episcopal Church is still active down the street at 107 Clinton St.
The Ausable River Lodge #149 of the Free & Accepted Masons Masonic was the former Presbyterian Church.
“The Reverend and his congregation purchased the Evergreen Cemetery,” she said.
“The Immaculate Conception Church or the Irish Church as we have always known it, is still in existence. The Methodist Church here on the corner is still in existence. Sacred Heart Church burnt. It went into private hands. I believe it was struck by lightning. This was Union Church in Port Kent. I believe it no longer exists. The Ausable Chasm Church is now a residence.” The schoolhouse of Dr. Georgia Harkness was a Methodist church and a schoolhouse."
THREE ALARMS
The Keeseville Vol. Fire Department exhibit contains memorabilia including photographs of big fires such as the R. Prescott & Sons, a furniture company.
“This is where the Prescott fire burned along the river,” Venette said.
“It's where the park is behind the library. They started manufacturing cradles and coffins. They went from birth to death. They went to chairs, dressers, radio cabinets and then TV cabinets.”
A Prescott dresser graces the hallway in the museum's foyer.
“This was one of the dressers that they built later, not some of the original,” she said.
“They did the whole bedroom sets, and they were sold mainly to the hotels and motels that were along Route 9 before 87 went in.”
The company shuttered in 1965.
“They don't know what started the fire,” she said.
“It was closed. There was still a lot of sawdust and stuff around. I have had some younger people tell me now as kids they used to go in there partying. Some were smoking, whatever. The kid who told me that wasn't smoking, just everybody else.”
One clipping shows a smiling Peter Riani feted as a 50-year member of the KVFD.
“They had Riani's store down the street,” Venette said.
“The Riani family is still here. These are grenade fire extinguishers of the day. They are spring loaded. It would go up and pop the ball, carbon tetrachloride would come out and smother the fire with a deadly gas. “This was a unique one over here in the corner. Take it down. It was also like a fire detector, an alarm. When it got hot, this would break. The fluid would come down and sound the horn.”
Anderson Falls has an extensive collection of photographs, artifacts and local histories on a variety of topics including the Essex County Republican, Ausable Chasm and the Peanut Railway.
“Everything here has been donated,” Venette said.
“In itself means nothing but as a collection it is priceless. A lot of it can never be replaced. When my husband, Ed, was Chief I started putting together any newspaper clippings of any fires, anything that happened. These are some of the books that we donated. These are Fire Department books also.”
DIETADE MINERAL SPRING
Donna's Hair Styles at 92 Kent St. once housed Dietade Mineral Spring.
“It had healing waters,” Venette said.
“In 1921, it had closed. J.B. Mace bought out the business and started doing flavored waters. Mission was one of them. It says Dietade Mineral Spring, Keeseville, NY. I remember orange and ginger ale. They also did Kiss apparently. This is a bottle that still has water in it.”
A donor gifted Dietade Mineral Spring bottles that are being sold for a museum fundraiser.
“After they got cleaned up, some of the labels had fallen off,” she said.
“We are selling them. This would be $10. This would is $20 because it has so much Dietade information on it."
