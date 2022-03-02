PLATTSBURGH — With Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine, Americans should prepare to see gas prices continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
For the ninth straight week, the nation’s average gas price rose — an alarming trend that began shortly after the New Year.
The national average is now up 23.2 cents from a month ago, as well as 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has also risen 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.98 per gallon, which is the highest since March 23, 2014, GasBuddy stated.
HIGH LEVEL CONCERN
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows. That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we’re also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon.”
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $4.80 per gallon, Hawaii at $4.52, and Nevada at $4.02. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Arkansas at $3.21, Mississippi at $3.24 per gallon, and Oklahoma at $3.25 per gallon.
As of Tuesday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.63
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $3.65
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $3.78
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $3.83
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $3.84
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.84
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.85
Lake Placid: Mobile on Main Street — $3.87
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $3.89
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $3.95
Elizabethtown: Stewart’s Shop — $3.99
