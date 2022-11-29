PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices declined for a third week, down 12.4 cents from a week ago to $3.52 per gallon today.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 22.7 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 5% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.89 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.75.
Hawaii, California and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.14, $4.97 and $4.66 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $2.83, Oklahoma at $2.94 and Arkansas at $2.99.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Nov. 29 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.68
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.77
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shop on Rugar Street — $3.83
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop on Lake Street — $3.85
Saranac: Gulf — $3.85
Keeseville: Sunoco — $3.85
Chazy: Stewarts Shop — $3.85
