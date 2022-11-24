PLATTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is always one of the most popular days in America, and the folks at MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh made sure everyone had a chance to enjoy the bountiful holiday Thursday.
“We wanted to make sure that everybody on Thanksgiving, at the very least on Thanksgiving, has a place to go for a good fresh meal, some community, some brotherhood, people to talk to and things like that,” MHAB co-founder and president Michael Carpenter said.
“That’s the reason why we do this. Nothing more, nothing less.”
NEARLY 700 MEALS
Carpenter, along with help from State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), the folks at MHAB and about 60 local volunteers, put on a feast that served nearly 700 free meals Thursday.
The Champlain Valley Family Center and NAMI also played a big role in helping organize and prepare the meals.
Almost 600 takeout orders were placed by the time meals started rolling out the door at 11 a.m. Dozens more enjoyed a sit down dinner from noon to 2 p.m. at the MHAB campus.
Sit-down dinners could not be held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘THE PIE IS THE BEST’
Each meal featured turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, celery, broccoli, stuffing and pie.
“The pie is the best,” one woman said with a smile as she settled in after her meal.
Thursday’s event marks the fourth year MHAB, an organization that aids people on the road to recovery from addiction, has been serving the community.
“When I first got into recovery about three decades ago and I didn’t have much, there were people who were willing to help,” Carpenter said.
“I made a commitment, and other people that I know, made a commitment that if we ever got to a place that we can help other people, we would. We live a really charmed life today and we are just trying to give people a day of respite. You know, maybe some happiness and some fun and some good food.”
The meals were for everyone. Young and old, well off and not so well off, those in recovery and those who weren’t.
“We have a good cross section of people here. We have about 100 residents who live here and many of them are coming... and then it’s a cross section of society,” Carpenter said.
“People walk in, they drive over, it really is a mix of young and old. For some people, it’s not even a matter of they can’t afford it or they were needy. Maybe they live alone or it’s just them and they’re caring for an elderly parent or something and it’s just easier to come and do this than it is to try to prepare for Thanksgiving.”
GOOD PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY
The food for the feast was all donated by local merchants and organized by Dennis King who ran the kitchen, starting at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Meals were also delivered into Essex County as well.
Carpenter said some diners offered to pay a donation, but it wasn’t necessary.
“People want to donate and I tell them they do not have to feel obligated, and they’re like, ‘no, what you’re doing is great,’” he said.
“Sometimes we get jaded about what’s going on in the world and the way we feel, but when you see this you know that we really are good people in the community.”
Carrie Garrant and her husband of 62 and a half years, Fred, made their way to MHAB from their home in West Chazy to enjoy the meal.
“Our kids are all grown up and live away so it’s just us,” Carrie said.
“And we’re too old to cook,” Fred laughed.
When Carrie saw a story about the MHAB meal in Thursday’s Press-Republican, she decided that’s where they would go.
“It’s nice to be able to get out and have a meal with everyone,” she said.
