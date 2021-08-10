U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.): “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Gov. Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York.
“I have full confidence that Lt. Gov. Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Gov. Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): “First and foremost, I want to thank the incredibly courageous women who came forward and shared their stories. They are the true public servants here. New York now has a chance to move forward and build a new culture of leadership.
“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is an exceptional public servant and will be an excellent governor. I look forward to working together to continue serving the people of our great state.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville): “New Yorkers have lived for far too long under the worst governor in America’s corrupt and criminal tenure. This resignation is long past overdue. Gov. Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault and sexual abuse. Gov. Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes.
“In addition, Gov. Cuomo and his staff, funded by the taxpayers, must be prosecuted for using state resources to negotiate a multi-million dollar book deal using state resources illegally. There are multiple federal and state laws that the governor and his staff have broken, and they need to be held accountable. Every New Yorker must know that there is equal justice under the law — no matter if you are the most powerful figure in New York or an everyday New Yorker.
“The systemic culture of criminal corruption, political vengeance and illegal retaliation under Andrew Cuomo was brushed under the rug for years by Democrats, the media and the cesspool of Albany. It is a disgraceful chapter in New York’s history.
“The next Gov. Kathy Hochul must purge Cuomo’s abusive, corrupt and criminal political appointees immediately to clean house for the sake of every New Yorker.”
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D): “I agree with Gov. Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.
“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”
State Attorney General Letitia James (D): “Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice.
“I thank Gov. Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lt. Gov. Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (D): “The governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Gov. Hochul as we move the state forward.”
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers): “Today is a somber date for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive work spaces.
“Working with Gov. Kathy Hochul, the first woman governor of New York State, we will continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy and face our challenges standing together. Gov. Hochul is a dedicated leader, and united, we will get the people’s work done.”
State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx): “This has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history. Gov. Cuomo’s resignation is the right decision.
“The brave women who stepped forward were heard. Everyone deserves to work in a harassment free environment.
“I have spoken with Lt. Gov. Hochul and I look forward to working with her.”
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury): “The governor’s decision to step aside does not forgive his many transgressions nor absolve him from responsibility. But, it enables the state of New York to move on.
“This had nothing to do with politics as the governor claims. The governor and his team covered up nursing home deaths, used government staff to help him write a $5 million book and created a toxic work environment. He used the power of his position to intimidate and harass 11 women who fortunately and courageously stepped forward and stood up to one of our nation’s most powerful politicians.
“Governing through fear, intimidation and threats isn’t leadership. It is a reflection of his character that drives conduct which has been nothing short of disgraceful. If he could get away with it he would and I am gratified he won’t. His misuse of governmental power has now come to define his legacy.
“The governor could only drag New York State down. Perhaps today our state motto ‘Excelsior,’ meaning ever upward, has a renewed meaning. We need to recover from the social and economic impact of COVID. Managing his own problems meant ‘our’ problems would be an afterthought. Cuomo should be held accountable to the fullest extent possible, but our state can finally move forward.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake): “Although my colleagues and I have been calling for Gov. Cuomo to resign, today is a sad day for the state of New York. I am glad that the governor made the decision to step down so that we can continue to govern and not be distracted by the accusations against him.
“Now we can move on as a state and I have confidence that Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be able to lead us through this transition.”
Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon): “Today, the governor put the people of New York above himself. His decision to resign was the right one. I stand ready to work with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul when she becomes governor in two weeks.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3): “I and many others have been calling for Mr. Cuomo’s resignation for quite some time. Now that he has resigned, I am hopeful that we can all begin to move forward. We have many issues facing us.
“But most importantly, I earnestly hope that this might serve to be a small first step in bringing some sense of peace to the victims. They have been the ones most effected. They are the ones most deserving of understanding and justice. I hope they will find it.
“I look forward to working with Gov Hochul. It is certainly very early days. In the future we will see what, if any, existing policies may change and what new policies may be proposed by Gov. Hochul.
“We welcome the current change. We will welcome the new governor. We look forward to what we all hope is a new beginning.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest (D): “This really is the right move to acknowledge the voices of the victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment. This is also the right move for New York State.
“Lt. Gov. Hochul is a true friend and ally to the North Country and this administration looks forward to working with her and her administration.
“We hope the victims in this situation find closure and that other victims of sexual assault find strength.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (D): “Let us not confuse Cuomo’s resignation with justice. Victims must still have their day in court.
“Incoming Gov. Hochul will take New York’s historic mantle leading our great state, not just as the first woman to hold the position, but with a proven record of public service in local, state and federal government. With Gov. Hochul we get a friend of the North Country. What the people of New York State get is someone we can trust to get the job done. I look forward to working with soon-to-be Gov. Hochul.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas: “As we now move towards the anticipated assumption of the governorship by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, we express our very best wishes to someone who has been an active friend and partner for the last several years. She is eminently prepared to assume the responsibilities of governor. Indeed, she may in fact be the most prepared person for the governorship ever, considering her leadership for seven years now of the Regional Economic Development Councils, giving her direct knowledge of each region’s characteristics, challenges and opportunities along with an established working relationship with each region’s leaders.
“This includes the North Country where I had the pleasure of working alongside Kathy for four years as co-chair of the North Country REDC, enjoying her direct engagement in such varied advances as major broadband extensions, support for our growing transportation equipment cluster, the major modernization of ORDA’s sports facilities and many other regional projects and initiatives.
“Importantly, no one has ever come to the office of New York governor with such a direct understanding and appreciation of the importance of New York’s northern border and our economic partnership with Canada.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Kathy Hochul in new and impactful ways on behalf of the North Country economy going forward. All best wishes to her. Onward and upward!”
