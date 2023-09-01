PLATTSBURGH — After a two-month suspension of service, it appears that Amtrak’s Adirondack Line train route serving Montreal and New York City and points in between, will be back in operation.
“We, of course, welcome indications that Amtrak will resume the Adirondack service between New York and Montreal, tentatively on Sept. 11,” Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said.
“However, we urgently need for Amtrak and CN Rail to define the track improvements needed and how and when they will be undertaken so we can hopefully avoid future summer stoppages.”
ON AND OFF
The popular train line was shut down at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020, and stayed dormant until this past April when it resumed running.
But in late June, it was shut down again following the imposition of a 10 mph speed limit by CN Rail on its trackage north of the Canadian border anytime the external temperature exceeded 86 degree Fahrenheit.
The shutdown was not welcome news to area officials who tout the train line as key component of regional transportation.
“It’s almost as if there’s a conspiracy to interfere with the long awaited renewal of cross border travel now that we have things flowing again,” Douglas said at the time.
Although no official word of the Adirondack Line resuming service came from Amtrak, state leaders reacted to the news that it would be.
“I’m pleased to hear the news that Amtrak is resuming its service to the North Country,” State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said.
“The Adirondack Line is a crucial resource for residents and visitors alike, and keeping it open is important for our economy and quality of life.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he was glad to hear the news as well.
“I am pleased to hear that Amtrak will be continuing services to Montreal so that local residents and visitors can enjoy this important service again,” Jones said.
“We are still waiting on the details for when they will re-open, with a tentative date set for Sept. 11. However, CN and Amtrak need to release their long-term plans to make the necessary fixes to the tracks so that this doesn’t happen again next year.”
Douglas also said they will continue to work to make sure the service stays available.
“We continue to work actively with Congresswoman (Elise) Stefanik and Senators (Charles) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand, as well as our state officials, calling for more information including a plan and agreement,” Douglas said.
“We will stay on this, but in the meantime, it’s hopefully all aboard once again.”
