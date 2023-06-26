PLATTSBURGH — Nearly three months after its long-awaited restoration, Amtrak’s Adirondack Line has again been suspended.
News of the suspension came late last week, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“Amtrak has announced the suspension of the daily Adirondack passenger service between New York and Montreal, terminating the train at Albany-Rensselaer. The action follows the reported imposition of a 10 MPH speed limit by CN Rail on its trackage north of the border anytime the external temperature exceeds 86 degrees Fahrenheit,” Douglas said.
“It’s almost as if there’s a conspiracy to interfere with the long awaited renewal of cross border travel now that we have things flowing again.”
WAS BROUGHT BACK IN APRIL
The rail line, which travels from New York City to Montreal, was initially suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, when severe restrictions were put on border crossings with Canada.
The line finally returned in April of this year after a three-year pause.
Now, Douglas says this new suspension adds on to the list of issues Canadian visitors are already facing when visiting the United States.
“Northern border staffing transfers by the feds to the southern border are reducing lane openings just as we are seeing Canadian visitation at upwards of 90% of pre-pandemic levels,” he said.
“Then when they get here, they find a Beekmantown rest area with a closed welcome center and broken down rest rooms. and now, shortly after Amtrak resumes Montreal rail service and we are rebuilding ridership, the plug is pulled again.”
‘WE NEED A WAY FORWARD’
Douglas said U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) are actively interacting with Amtrak, Canadian National Railway and the Canadian Embassy in Washington.
“We need a way forward and are in active communication,” he said.
“One would have thought that three years of shutdown provided ample time to address any needs and concerns. We hope a resolution can be worked out that avoids a lengthy suspension.”
Schumer told the Press-Republican, “It is extremely disappointing that after months of work to get this important train line up and running, it has been halted due to Canada’s new track restrictions.”
“We need Canadian National Railway and the Canadian government to work expeditiously to get the trains running again for this economic corridor, which is vital for both our countries.”
‘JUST GETTING BACK TO NORMALCY’
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) similarly said he is also disappointed by Amtrak’s decision to suspend the Adirondack rail line
“We were just getting back to normalcy at our borders and now it feels like we are moving backwards,” Jones said.
“This rail line is not just important for cross border traffic but for locals as well, especially the many college students who utilize their services throughout the academic year. As the Chair of the Task Force on New York Canada Relations, I continue to work with local and state leaders and our federal representatives to find a solution to this issue so that we can welcome folks at our train stations once again.”
State Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) shared that he was concerned by Amtrak’s decision to temporarily suspend the service.
“We only recently returned to normal cross-border travel and activity, and suspending this service undoes those efforts and threatens our local economy,” Stec said.
“A long-term suspension of this rail line is unsustainable and would be unacceptable for travelers, local business owners and locals on both sides of the border. I will be working with my local, state and federal partners to take action and address this issue immediately.”
According to Amtrak’s website, Adirondack Line trains have been canceled through at least the rest of June.
When asked for comment on the Adirondack Line’s most recent suspension, Senior Public Relations Manager for Amtrak in New York, Jason Abrams, said “Amtrak rail partner Canadian National (CN) has implemented reduced speed regulations in Canada due to heat, impacting the Amtrak Adirondack route.”
“Trains 68 and 69 will originate and terminate in Albany, NY until further notice,” Abrams said.
